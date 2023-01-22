ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man sentenced for cocaine, gun crimes

Keith Henry will now serve three years behind bars in high-level drug case. PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man is now serving three years behind bars, stiff fines and penalties for possessing roughly 20 ounces of cocaine and two illegal guns. Keith A. Henry, 30, was indicted by a Clinton County...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Barton Chronicle

Barton man draws five-to-15-year sentence for rape

NEWPORT — A Barton man who changed his plea to a rape and a felony domestic assault charge will spend at least four years, 22 months, and 131 days behind bars. Judge Lisa Warren, sitting in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on January 19, suspended the remainder of the five-to-15-year sentence she imposed on Lawrence A. Dizzazo, 38, of Barton.
BARTON, VT
wwnytv.com

UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Tupper Lake man is charged with making a terroristic threat after a standoff with police at a village Stewart’s Shop. David Payrot, 39, is charged with three felonies after Tupper Lake police say he pretended to have an explosive device in a backpack, while holding what appeared to be a detonator device.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Armed robbery at Swanton Sunoco

SWANTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning in Swanton. At about 2:15 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet, and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. Police say the...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Neighbors hold vigil to support family of beaten teenager

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in a New North End neighborhood in Burlington on Tuesday rallied around a teen who they say was the victim of a brutal attack. Now, community members say they fear for the safety of all their children. Neighbors on Pleasant Avenue near Starr Farm Park...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle

CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
CORINTH, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg

ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
MONTGOMERY, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man jailed on felony probation violation

PLATTSBURGH | A local man has been jailed on a felony warrant for allegedly violating the terms of his rape conviction. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas P. McGowan, 39, Feb. 18 in connection with his alleged violation of probation stemming from a 2016 rape case. McGowan was arraigned...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington man charged with torching dumpster at community center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a Burlington community center dumpster on Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage. Burlington Police say they were called to the former St. Joseph’s Elementary building on Allen Street at about 2:45 a.m. They say witnesses pointed them to a man matching the description of Robert Barbin, 60, who was spotted in the area.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence

In his letter from behind bars, Jay Peak’s former owner wrote that he was “begging” the judge for mercy, citing, in part, health problems facing him and his wife. He said his cooperation with prosecutors did not receive proper consideration. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon

SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
SHARON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police looking for person who crashed truck into Vermont fire department

BAKERSFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the person responsible for crashing their truck into the Bakersfield Fire Department last week. Investigators released a photo taken from video footage showing the suspect's truck. State police said the crash happened last Friday, Jan. 20. Anyone with information about...
BAKERSFIELD, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Philip Knowles

WESTPORT | Philip Knowles, 92, of Devonshire Estates, Lenox, Mass., died Thursday, Jan. 19, at Mount Carmel Care Center, also in Lenox. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Feb. 15, 1930, the son of Arthur and Dorothea Worman Knowles, he attended local schools, earned his bachelor’s degree from Amherst College (1951) and later, an executive MBA.
LENOX, MA
MyChamplainValley.com

I-89 South reopens after shutdown snarls traffic

Colchester, VT – A section of Interstate 89 South near Colchester and Milton was shut down for more than hour Wednesday evening. The closure of southbound lanes at mile marker 98 was caused by poor weather conditions that led to multiple slide-off accidents. The interstate has reopened just before 6 pm. A camera from the […]
COLCHESTER, VT

