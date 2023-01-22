Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man sentenced for cocaine, gun crimes
Keith Henry will now serve three years behind bars in high-level drug case. PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man is now serving three years behind bars, stiff fines and penalties for possessing roughly 20 ounces of cocaine and two illegal guns. Keith A. Henry, 30, was indicted by a Clinton County...
Barton Chronicle
Barton man draws five-to-15-year sentence for rape
NEWPORT — A Barton man who changed his plea to a rape and a felony domestic assault charge will spend at least four years, 22 months, and 131 days behind bars. Judge Lisa Warren, sitting in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on January 19, suspended the remainder of the five-to-15-year sentence she imposed on Lawrence A. Dizzazo, 38, of Barton.
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Tupper Lake man is charged with making a terroristic threat after a standoff with police at a village Stewart’s Shop. David Payrot, 39, is charged with three felonies after Tupper Lake police say he pretended to have an explosive device in a backpack, while holding what appeared to be a detonator device.
newportdispatch.com
Armed robbery at Swanton Sunoco
SWANTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning in Swanton. At about 2:15 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet, and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. Police say the...
WCAX
Neighbors hold vigil to support family of beaten teenager
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in a New North End neighborhood in Burlington on Tuesday rallied around a teen who they say was the victim of a brutal attack. Now, community members say they fear for the safety of all their children. Neighbors on Pleasant Avenue near Starr Farm Park...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man arrested after admitting to starting dumpster fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested on Monday after police said he set fire to a dumpster, causing thousands in damage. The Burlington Police Department said they received a call on Monday at 2:43 a.m. about a dumpster fire on Allen Street. After speaking with witnesses, and...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle
CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg
ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man jailed on felony probation violation
PLATTSBURGH | A local man has been jailed on a felony warrant for allegedly violating the terms of his rape conviction. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas P. McGowan, 39, Feb. 18 in connection with his alleged violation of probation stemming from a 2016 rape case. McGowan was arraigned...
WCAX
Burlington man charged with torching dumpster at community center
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a Burlington community center dumpster on Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage. Burlington Police say they were called to the former St. Joseph’s Elementary building on Allen Street at about 2:45 a.m. They say witnesses pointed them to a man matching the description of Robert Barbin, 60, who was spotted in the area.
Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig
Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence
In his letter from behind bars, Jay Peak’s former owner wrote that he was “begging” the judge for mercy, citing, in part, health problems facing him and his wife. He said his cooperation with prosecutors did not receive proper consideration. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence.
Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home
The student was attacked the night of Jan. 17 by a group of young people, a family member said, leaving the local neighborhood shaken. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon
SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
mynbc5.com
Police looking for person who crashed truck into Vermont fire department
BAKERSFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the person responsible for crashing their truck into the Bakersfield Fire Department last week. Investigators released a photo taken from video footage showing the suspect's truck. State police said the crash happened last Friday, Jan. 20. Anyone with information about...
suncommunitynews.com
Philip Knowles
WESTPORT | Philip Knowles, 92, of Devonshire Estates, Lenox, Mass., died Thursday, Jan. 19, at Mount Carmel Care Center, also in Lenox. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Feb. 15, 1930, the son of Arthur and Dorothea Worman Knowles, he attended local schools, earned his bachelor’s degree from Amherst College (1951) and later, an executive MBA.
Maea Brandt will not seek reelection to Burlington City Council
Brandt, a Democrat, won the East District seat in a special election in December. Burlington Democrats said Tim Doherty will run for the spot on Town Meeting Day. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maea Brandt will not seek reelection to Burlington City Council.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh city councilors debate grant to fund Crete Center demolition
At the latest Plattsburgh Common Council meeting a proposal to apply for a grant to help fund the demolition of the Crete Memorial Civic Center led to a number of questions and debate. The meeting began with three public hearings. Two pertained to amending water and sewer rates during which...
mynbc5.com
Fire departments from across Northern New York battle fire in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A business complex in Saranac Lake was up in flames early Wednesday morning as multiple fire departments from across Northern York were called in to battle the blaze. The Saranac Lake Fire Department confirmed a fire at the Aubuchon Hardware Plaza began around 3:30 a.m.
I-89 South reopens after shutdown snarls traffic
Colchester, VT – A section of Interstate 89 South near Colchester and Milton was shut down for more than hour Wednesday evening. The closure of southbound lanes at mile marker 98 was caused by poor weather conditions that led to multiple slide-off accidents. The interstate has reopened just before 6 pm. A camera from the […]
Comments / 0