Two hospitalized in University City officer-involved shooting

By Jesse Ullmann
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Charlotte that sent two people to the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Officers were attempting to serve involuntary commitment paperwork around 1 p.m. Saturday near 2700 Billings Park Drive in the University City area.

As officers were arriving, multiple calls came in regarding a deadly assault at the same address, CMPD Special Services Deputy Chief Tony Arrington said during a brief late Saturday. Officers said a subject inside the home was actively shooting toward the back of the home. One officer observed the subject shooting toward the back of the home and discharged his weapon, CMPD said. CMPD said aid was rendered to two people and both were taken to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear at this time if the person on whom papers were being served was one of the victims injured by CMPD gunfire. A gun was recovered on scene, CMPD said.

No officers were reported injured and per department policy, the one officer who fired their gun has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

No names have been given at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Operations Command, Peer Support Group, Homicide Unity, CFD, Medic, and the DA’s Office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

WSPA 7News

