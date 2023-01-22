ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

CandysDirt.com

Build-to-Rent Booms in North Texas as Urban Renters Look For More Space in The Suburbs

In the last several months, we’ve seen a two-fold increase in mortgage rates. As the Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest to mitigate inflation, the costs associated with homeownership have risen significantly. While many builders, developers, and brokers are finding it difficult to navigate this changing climate, others are taking advantage of the shift with build-to-rent residential communities.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Southlake-Based Stella Jets Is Taking Off

More than a wakeup call, that thing that causes one to become fully alert to a situation, Tia Minzoni’s cancer diagnosis in the first month of 2019 was call to action. “It makes you think … we don’t have as long as we might think,” Minzoni says. “You just never really know. So, I picked up speed and momentum and stopped saying ‘one day’ and started moving a little faster.”
SOUTHLAKE, TX
wakelandaccess.com

Crumbl is Coming to Frisco!

There are several new restaurants opening in Frisco. They are part of the Shoppes at Eldorado, a new retail development located at Legacy Drive and Eldorado Parkway in Frisco, Texas. One of the new shops is Crumbl Cookies, a fresh-baked cookie shop with dramatic and unique menu changes each week....
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Expands Homebuyer Assistance Program

As home prices soar in North Texas, especially in Dallas, the city of Dallas has expanded a home buyer assistance program. Here is a link to the program details and application. It is one of many programs at the City of Dallas Housing Department. It uses $1 million from the...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Failed Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson has plans to run for mayor of Dallas. In a video posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 20, Jefferson said he was trying to get the 404 signatures required to run for mayor. The voters must live in the city of Dallas, he said. Jefferson also stated his twin brother will be running for Dallas City Council.
DALLAS, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five-Star QB Jaden Rashada to Visit TCU: Report

The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off arguably their biggest season in school history after making an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia. They used the momentum from a massive season to land one of the best transfer classes in the country, as well as...
FORT WORTH, TX
AOL Corp

This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say

A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
