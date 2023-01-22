Read full article on original website
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
Update: James Wiseman (ankle) upgraded to probable for Golden State's Wednesday matchup
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a full practice on Tuesday, Wiseman is on track for a potential return after he missed almost one month with a left ankle sprain. Expect Kevon Looney to see more minutes at center if Wiseman is inactive versus a Memphis team ranked ninth (50.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position.
Clippers list Luke Kennard (calf) as questionable for Thursday's game versus Spurs
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kennard appears closer to a potential return after the 26-year old missed nine games with a calf injury. Expect Norman Powell to play an increased role at the guard positions if Kennard is ruled out.
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) starting on Wednesday, Tyrese Maxey to bench
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Brooklyn Nets. Harden will make his return against his former team after he was rested on Sunday for injury management purposes. In 37.0 expected minutes versus a Nets' unit ranked second in opposing true shooting percentage, numberFIre's models project Harden to score 45.7 FanDuel points.
Tyrese Maxey playing with Sixers' second unit on Wednesday night
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey will come off the bench after James Harden was announced as Philadelphia's starter. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Maxey to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and...
76ers' Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will return to the bench on Wednesday with Joel Embiid back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Harrell to play 8.2 minutes against the Nets. Harrell's Wednesday projection includes 4.0...
Jamal Murray (knee) ruled out for Nuggets' Wednesday matchup versus Bucks
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Murray will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back for knee injury management purposes. Expect Bones Hyland to play more minutes at point guard on Wednesday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Anunoby's availability is now in limbo after the Raptors' forward was downgraded from available to questionable. Expect Precious Achiuwa to play more minutes on Wednesday if Anunoby is ruled out. Anunoby's current projection...
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) starting on Wednesday, Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against the Nets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against Brooklyn. Montrezl Harrell moves to the bench.
Detroit's Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) questionable on Thursday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After missing one game with left shoulder soreness, Stewart's availability remains in question on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see more minutes against a Nets' team ranked eighth in defensive rating if Stewart is ruled out.
Caris LeVert coming off Cleveland's bench on Tuesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. LeVert will play a second unit role on the road after Donovan Mitchell was picked as Cleveland's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 20.2 FanDuel points. LeVert's Tuesday...
Nuggets rule out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter Jr. will miss his third straight game for personal reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play an increased role against a Bucks' team ranked third in defensive rating. Brown's projection includes 19.7 points,...
Tyus Jones operating in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Jones will have bench responsibilities after Ja Morant was named Wednesday's starter. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.6...
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke starting on Wednesday, Xavier Tillman coming off the bench
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Clarke will get the start on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman coming off the bench. Our models expect Clarke to play 21.3 minutes against the Warriors. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 9.7 points, 6.1...
Denver's Zeke Nnaji starting for inactive Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nnaji will join Denver's first unit after Nikola Jokic was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Nnaji to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Nnaji's projection includes 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
Andrew Wiggins (illness) unavailable Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) is out Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins has been downgraded after being a late addition to the injury report as questionable. Jonathan Kuminga or Kevon Looney will likely replace Wiggins in the starting lineup, but they should both play extended minutes. Per...
Deandre Ayton (illness) remains out for Suns on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (illness) is ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Ayton is inactive for his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. In an appealing spot versus a Charlotte team allowing the most fantasy points (59.7) to the center position, Bismack Biyombo should see an increased role at the five on Tuesday.
