Distracted at Work? Tips From an Attention Expert to Reclaim Your Time: ‘Manage Your Manager'

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Harvard Neuroscientist: The ‘Most Underrated' Skill All Successful People Have—'Especially Introverts'
I've always been an introvert. When I got my first job after earning my PhD in neuroscience, I was concerned that I'd have a tough time communicating with others. But I quickly learned that I didn't need to force myself to be extroverted. The most underrated skill that successful people, especially introverts, have is the ability to write clearly.
