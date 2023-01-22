ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry

Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 24th. She discussed the town board of commissioners decision to pursue litigation against polluters of the Haw River, declaring “Social Districts” and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Questions About Property Value and Neighborhood Character

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Residential Property Changes Hands

Liberty Warehouse was acquired by the asset management arm of Munich Re Group in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management. MEAG, the asset management arm of Munich Re Group, a German-based multinational insurance company, and ERGO, the group’s primary insurance subsidiary, has acquired Liberty Warehouse, a 247-unit Class A residential property in Durham, N.C., in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Council considering alternatives to traffic circle reconstruction

The Pinehurst Village Council met Tuesday afternoon. One topic of discussion was revisions to the Pinehurst traffic circle. The circle was designed in 1956. It is a 600-foot circle with a 30-mph speed limit. It was considered state-of-the-art transportation engineering at the time, but engineering practices and travel flow designs have undergone drastic changes. Traffic through the circle has grown consistently over the last few years, and that trend is expected to continue to grow.
PINEHURST, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Centenarian Leaves Skip Alston Speechless For The First Time

In four different decades of being a Guilford County commissioner, the highly opinionated and very talkative Skip Alston has never been at a loss for words. However, that all changed at the very end of a Thursday, Jan. 19 Board of Commissioners meeting when a tardy 100-year-old was responsible for Alston running completely out of things to say.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
DogTime

North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations

Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County Schools releasing students early due to weather

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Schools announced it will be releasing students and staff one hour early Wednesday. Officials said this is out of caution because of the threat of inclement weather. Officials said the district’s “Prime Time Before & After School Program” will remain open two hours...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC

