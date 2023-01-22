Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 24th. She discussed the town board of commissioners decision to pursue litigation against polluters of the Haw River, declaring “Social Districts” and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Questions About Property Value and Neighborhood Character
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Residential Property Changes Hands
Liberty Warehouse was acquired by the asset management arm of Munich Re Group in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management. MEAG, the asset management arm of Munich Re Group, a German-based multinational insurance company, and ERGO, the group’s primary insurance subsidiary, has acquired Liberty Warehouse, a 247-unit Class A residential property in Durham, N.C., in cooperation with CBRE Investment Management.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: Update from Town Board, Staff Grant Writing, and More
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 24th. She discussed updates from the recent Hillsborough Town Board of Commissioners Meeting, grant writing by staff to get federal money, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Council considering alternatives to traffic circle reconstruction
The Pinehurst Village Council met Tuesday afternoon. One topic of discussion was revisions to the Pinehurst traffic circle. The circle was designed in 1956. It is a 600-foot circle with a 30-mph speed limit. It was considered state-of-the-art transportation engineering at the time, but engineering practices and travel flow designs have undergone drastic changes. Traffic through the circle has grown consistently over the last few years, and that trend is expected to continue to grow.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023
Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
rhinotimes.com
Centenarian Leaves Skip Alston Speechless For The First Time
In four different decades of being a Guilford County commissioner, the highly opinionated and very talkative Skip Alston has never been at a loss for words. However, that all changed at the very end of a Thursday, Jan. 19 Board of Commissioners meeting when a tardy 100-year-old was responsible for Alston running completely out of things to say.
New photos reveal damage after North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into parked car, left scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — New photos show the scene after a hit-and-run crash that led to Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood facing multiple charges. The photos were shared by Chris Valverde, whose car Wood is charged with hitting. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as […]
North Carolina restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
The restaurant, Church's Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations.
Noise and traffic complaints are the tips of the iceberg for neighbors near new Urban Loop stretch
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lots of people are happy about the completion of the Greensboro Urban Loop but to make it happen, NCDOT had to make some big changes to neighborhoods along the route. Noise and traffic changes are some of the complaints WFMY News 2 has gotten since the...
US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into office after crash
A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling "get her out of here." Wood...
No, Duke Energy isn't planning rolling blackouts this week, but....
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all remember Duke Energy's rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve. Some folks had a couple of hours without power, and some folks, like myself, were without power for seven hours. None of us wants to go through it again. A WFMY News 2 viewer sent us...
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
cbs17
Cumberland County Schools releasing students early due to weather
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Schools announced it will be releasing students and staff one hour early Wednesday. Officials said this is out of caution because of the threat of inclement weather. Officials said the district’s “Prime Time Before & After School Program” will remain open two hours...
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
Former substitute teacher in NC faces over 2 dozen charges after indecent liberties arrest
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested on alleged sex crime charges is now facing over two dozen charges as the investigation continues. Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and charged with indecent liberties with a child by a school official, among other charges. He was […]
