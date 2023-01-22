A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday morning led to the arrests of two suspects on felony drug trafficking charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 25-year old Servelia Bibbs of Hopkinsville for speeding just after 4 a.m. and an arrest citation says the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana was reportedly in plain view and Bibbs admitted to smoking it earlier in the day, according to the report.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO