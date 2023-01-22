Read full article on original website
Tom
3d ago
Why did you call the cops if you’re not going to tell them who it was!
whvoradio.com
Woman Charged With Threatening Family Member With Machete
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assaulting a family member during an altercation on West 7th Street Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Debra Bennett assaulted a family member then held a machete to her throat and threatened her. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Julian Bell for going 46 mph over the speed limit on Pembroke Road and he fled while giving officers an obscene gesture. The pursuit reportedly came...
whopam.com
Two arrested following early morning traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday morning led to the arrests of two suspects on felony drug trafficking charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 25-year old Servelia Bibbs of Hopkinsville for speeding just after 4 a.m. and an arrest citation says the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana was reportedly in plain view and Bibbs admitted to smoking it earlier in the day, according to the report.
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville for speeding led to two drug arrests Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 25-year-old Servelia Bibbs for speeding and during the stop, they could smell the odor of marijuana. She reportedly admitted to smoking earlier and stated there may be...
WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim
Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
WBKO
Woman recovering from surgery after domestic dispute, boyfriend facing charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing charges after police responded to a domestic dispute. The Bowling Green Police Department responded Monday, Jan 23 to a home on Brookshore Drive for a domestic abuse complaint. The female victim told police her live-in boyfriend, identified as Carl...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigate West 13th Street Stabbing
A man was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
wevv.com
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
WBKO
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
whvoradio.com
Gun Reported Stolen On Pineridge Drive
A gun was stolen out of a vehicle on Pineridge Drive in Hopkinsville sometime between January 16th and Monday. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol was taken out of the unsecured vehicle without the owner’s consent. The gun is valued at $600 and no arrest...
14news.com
Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. Police say the driver of the first vehicle was...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Doorbell captures porch pirate in the act
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 17 a porch pirate was captured on video surveillance. The victim observed the theft, after being notified by an alert from his doorbell camera. The suspect rides his bike up to the front porch of the residence, takes a package off the porch,...
whvoradio.com
Trial Date Vacated In Oak Grove Murder Case
A man charged with complicity to murder in the Oak Grove fatal shooting of 18-year old Gailon Toler of Clarksville had his motion to modify his bond denied in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Tyron Holt was initially indicted by a Christian County grand jury on one count of...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft
A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
Greenbrier police arrest suspects in multi-state prescription fraud
Two Texas men accused of using fake prescriptions to obtain pharmaceutical narcotics are currently behind bars in Robertson County.
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
WBKO
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road has been reopened on Dishman Lane after Bowling Green Police responded to a train vs. truck collision. The incident happened around 9 a.m. BGPD tells WBKO News there are no reported injuries, no train derailment, and no hazmat.
