Pike County, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Jan. 16-20, 2023

A son was born to Travis and Brooke Ruppel of Quincy at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 16. A daughter was born to Kyle Browne of Bridgetown, Barbados, and Jamila Wigfall of Quincy at 2:02 p.m. Jan. 17. A son was born to Dakota Shedd and Alexis Dominguez of Hamilton at 3:06...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 22, 2023

Ian Havermale (36) 9982 S. Broadway St. Louis, MO for Aggravated Battery at 421 Hampshire on 1-5-2023. Lodged. 162. John Vahlkamp (34) 2026 Monroe St Quincy, IL for expired registration at 18th and Grove Ave. NTA. 107. Hannah Klingele (23) 2501 Vermont St Quincy, IL for operating uninsured vehicle at...
QUINCY, IL
kjluradio.com

Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County

An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

US 67 Crash Claims Life of Greene County Woman

According to a report by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this afternoon, the accident happened at approximately 7:15 am at the intersection of US 67 and Woodson/Winchester Road. 66-year-old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the report, Crabtree was wearing a seat belt...
GREENE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD to host public meetings on license plate cameras this week

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department will host the first of two public meetings tonight to inform the public about the license plate reader cameras they want to install around the city. The meetings will detail what license plate readers are capable of as well as what police say...
QUINCY, IL
WAND TV

Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
muddyrivernews.com

MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me

Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
QUINCY, IL
foxillinois.com

Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
wmay.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois

Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Jersey county sheriff's office searching for missing woman

DOW, Ill. (WCCU) — The Jersey County Sheriff's Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing/endangered 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow, Illinois. Police say Vatole is a cancer survivor, has medical complications, and wears a colostomy bag. She went missing from her home on January 8, 2023. We're...
DOW, IL
nprillinois.org

Snow expected in central Illinois

Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 2 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service Tuesday afternoon. The timing...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

‘Being treated like I am in this county is not innocence’: Yohn pleads not guilty to having thumb drives in jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man who allegedly kept thumb drives inside the Adams County jail pled not guilty Tuesday afternoon. Not surprisingly, Bradley Yohn offered other thoughts during his 10-minute arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Tad Brenner. Yohn, 35, appeared with his attorney, Public Defender Todd...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Medical Group’s Keokuk Clinic adds ear, nose and throat care

KEOKUK, Iowa — Quincy Medical Group is adding ear, nose and throat care at its Keokuk Clinic, 1603 Morgan. Nurse practitioner Ryan Owens will see patients in Keokuk in addition to his practice in Quincy. In a press release, Owens said, “Many times, the patient’s primary doctor can treat...
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming

Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy police no longer searching for man believed to be involved with Jan. 17 shooting

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is no longer searching for a Quincy man believed to have been involved in a shooting incident on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Officers with the Quincy Police Department were dispatched to 1021 Bonansinga Drive at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired at an occupied vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers learned Michael S. Coffman Jr. was a possible suspect.
QUINCY, IL

