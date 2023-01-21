Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Jan. 16-20, 2023
A son was born to Travis and Brooke Ruppel of Quincy at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 16. A daughter was born to Kyle Browne of Bridgetown, Barbados, and Jamila Wigfall of Quincy at 2:02 p.m. Jan. 17. A son was born to Dakota Shedd and Alexis Dominguez of Hamilton at 3:06...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 22, 2023
Ian Havermale (36) 9982 S. Broadway St. Louis, MO for Aggravated Battery at 421 Hampshire on 1-5-2023. Lodged. 162. John Vahlkamp (34) 2026 Monroe St Quincy, IL for expired registration at 18th and Grove Ave. NTA. 107. Hannah Klingele (23) 2501 Vermont St Quincy, IL for operating uninsured vehicle at...
muddyrivernews.com
Alabama woman sentenced to 2½ years in prison for embezzling $1.2 million from Ralls County fertilizer company
ST. LOUIS – U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a woman to two and one-half years in prison for embezzling $1.2 million from an agricultural business in Ralls County, Mo. Stephanie D. Carper, 51, also was ordered to repay the money she stole while exploiting her...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County
An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
wlds.com
US 67 Crash Claims Life of Greene County Woman
According to a report by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this afternoon, the accident happened at approximately 7:15 am at the intersection of US 67 and Woodson/Winchester Road. 66-year-old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the report, Crabtree was wearing a seat belt...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD to host public meetings on license plate cameras this week
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department will host the first of two public meetings tonight to inform the public about the license plate reader cameras they want to install around the city. The meetings will detail what license plate readers are capable of as well as what police say...
WAND TV
Troopers called to deadly crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers and Morgan County deputies were called out for a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of US Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Part of US Route 67 northbound and US Route 67...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me
Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
foxillinois.com
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
wmay.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
newschannel20.com
Jersey county sheriff's office searching for missing woman
DOW, Ill. (WCCU) — The Jersey County Sheriff's Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing/endangered 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow, Illinois. Police say Vatole is a cancer survivor, has medical complications, and wears a colostomy bag. She went missing from her home on January 8, 2023. We're...
nprillinois.org
Snow expected in central Illinois
Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 2 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service Tuesday afternoon. The timing...
muddyrivernews.com
Yates has no plans to reduce manpower if City Council approves license plate reader cameras
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, spent most of Monday’s public meeting in City Council chambers explaining what license plate reader cameras can’t do. Afterward, he said he wasn’t willing to sacrifice the positions of paid officers in exchange for the new technology....
muddyrivernews.com
‘Being treated like I am in this county is not innocence’: Yohn pleads not guilty to having thumb drives in jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man who allegedly kept thumb drives inside the Adams County jail pled not guilty Tuesday afternoon. Not surprisingly, Bradley Yohn offered other thoughts during his 10-minute arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Tad Brenner. Yohn, 35, appeared with his attorney, Public Defender Todd...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Medical Group’s Keokuk Clinic adds ear, nose and throat care
KEOKUK, Iowa — Quincy Medical Group is adding ear, nose and throat care at its Keokuk Clinic, 1603 Morgan. Nurse practitioner Ryan Owens will see patients in Keokuk in addition to his practice in Quincy. In a press release, Owens said, “Many times, the patient’s primary doctor can treat...
Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming
Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy police no longer searching for man believed to be involved with Jan. 17 shooting
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is no longer searching for a Quincy man believed to have been involved in a shooting incident on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Officers with the Quincy Police Department were dispatched to 1021 Bonansinga Drive at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired at an occupied vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers learned Michael S. Coffman Jr. was a possible suspect.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Children’s Museum to open temporary exhibit space at Experience Quincy
QUINCY — The Quincy Children’s Museum is opening a temporary exhibit space in Suite 101 of the Experience Quincy building, 625 Maine, until its permanent home at 230 N. Third is completed. In a press release, Jarid Jones, founder and co-owner of Experience Quincy, said, “After much consideration...
Comments / 0