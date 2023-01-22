Read full article on original website
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
The Sporty Pontiac Monte Carlo Concept Car We Wish Made Production
In 1959 and 1960, many American automakers released a "compact car" in some form or fashion in order to take on the jolly German (Volkswagen) giant and its wildly popular Beetle. In 1961, Pontiac popped out the Tempest, which had a unique flexible driveshaft (aka the "rope-drive"). However, none of...
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4 Heated Steering Wheel Retrofit Under Way
As reported back in November 2021, select 2022 model-year Cadillac vehicles were manufactured without the heated steering wheel feature, and among the affected vehicles was the Cadillac XT4. Now, GM Authority has learned the dealers have begun retrofitting the missing heated steering wheel to units concerned by this constraint. Certain...
papermag.com
'White Lotus' Scammer Besties Land Their First Fashion Campaign
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news. Italian actresses and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, who played Mia and Lucia in the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, landed their first fashion campaign for SKIMS, which is celebrating the launch of their new Valentine's Day shop featuring their Fits Everybody and Silk collections designed in romantic tones with vintage-inspired lace detailing.
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Casting Molds Reportedly Arrive At Giga Texas
As Tesla approaches Cybertruck production, which is supposed to begin this year, the community of watchers has been uncovering more details on a regular basis. Now, it seems that some of the molds that will be used to diecast the Cybertruck have arrived at the US EV maker's Texas factory and headquarters.
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Gets Patent for Windshield - It Can Do What No Other Windshield Can
We see some images and an update of the Cybertruck with a patent for the windshield to do things no current windshield can. Tesla's Cybertruck has a patent for the windshield to let it do things that no current windshield technology can do. This includes the ability to bend like no other glass or windshield presently can.
insideevs.com
Toyota And Douze Cycles Team Up To Release New Electric Cargo Bike
Across the globe, automakers are making the shift to two wheels by offering electrically assisted bicycles alongside developing electric cars for various markets around the globe. In France, in particular, the government has been pretty aggressive in promoting electric bicycles as a solid alternative to driving a car, especially on trips in and around the city.
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Brake Line Clearance Issue
GM has released a new service update for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 related to clearance issues for the pickup truck’s rear brake lines. The problem: certain units of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 may exhibit a condition where the rear brake line contacts the rear axle. The hazards:...
This Compact 42-Foot Luxury Yacht Has a Garage Big Enough to Hold a 7-Foot Tender
Invictus just proved even smaller yachts can carry runabouts. The boutique Italian yard unveiled a new 42-footer over the weekend with a tender garage that sets it apart from other vessels in its class. The successor to the TT460, which won the Design Innovation Award in 2020, the compact TT420 has the feel of a much larger boat. It’s also full to the brim with nifty innovations courtesy of designer Christian Grande. The newcomer, which debuted at this year’s Boot Düsseldorf, features the taut lines that are synonymous with Invictus and a striking axe bow. The streamlined glass windshield blends seamlessly with...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT6 Discount Offers Up To $2,250 Off In January 2023
In January 2023, a Cadillac XT6 discount offers a cash purchase incentive of $750 on the 2023 Cadillac XT6, or $250 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months. The luxury marque also offers a $2,250 lease incentive on the 2023 XT6. In addition, a national lease is...
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD To Offer Adaptive Cruise Control
The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) feature (RPO code KSG) will be offered on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD, adding a key GM active safety technology to the heavy duty truck. The addition of ACC will mark the very first time that this advanced technology has been offered on the Sierra HD.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4 Gets Optional Off-Road Lift Package
An Off Road Lift Package (RPO code LPE) is being added as an option for the AT4 trim of the 2023 GMC Canyon, GM Authority has learned. This Lift Package is a dealer-installed LPO option and is intended to increase the truck’s suspension lift. Standard suspension on the 2023...
How pickup trucks became so imposing
Sales of huge pickups are sustaining carmakers, bringing in record profits — yet pedestrian and road safety advocates say today's massive trucks are a hazard, given their size, weight, and driver blind spots. In a new Axios Visuals special project, we looked back over the past 50 years to...
Once Upon a Time, The Holy Grail Was a V16 SUV
You can’t talk about automotive excess without mentioning our current crop of high-performance full-size SUVs. Still, these multi-ton behemoths, outfitted with over-the-top horsepower, have remained restrained in one specific area: cylinder count. Despite a number of ultra-luxury sedans and coupes from Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Bugatti that feature engines...
gmauthority.com
1,000-Horsepower Cadillac CTS-V Drag Races LS-Swapped Nissan Hardbody: Video
Before there was the Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing, there was the Cadillac CTS-V, a high-performance luxury sled just ripe for modification and upgrades. Now, we’re watching as this 1,000-horsepower Cadillac CTS-V lines up against a turbo LS-powered Nissan Hardbody pickup. Once again coming to us from the Hoonigan’s...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade-V Owner Gets Warranty Voided After Refinancing Vehicle
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V introduces a new supercharged heartbeat for the iconic luxury nameplate, blessing the full-size SUV with sports-car levels of performance. Naturally, the price of entry is rather steep – in fact, the Cadillac Escalade-V is the most expensive Cadillac currently available. As such, one might expect an exceptional service and ownership experience. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for one Cadillac Escalade-V owner who had their warranty voided after refinancing. Here’s the full story.
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside, become chairman
TOKYO — (AP) — Toyota set up a new leadership team Thursday in what the Japanese automaker said was a move to stay abreast of social changes like electrification and becoming a wider “mobility company.”. Chief Executive and President Akio Toyoda, the grandson of the company's founder,...
