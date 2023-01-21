ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

smhsbreeze.com

Meet Mr. Velasco, SMHS Graduate and history teacher.

Below is a transcript of an interview a Breeze staff member conducted with Mr. Velasco:. I had a lot of great coaches and teachers in high school who planted the seed in me to pursue teaching. I love learning and I took an elective here in my senior year at SMHS called Introduction to Education. It was a class where a group of upper classmen go to freshman and sophomore classes and mentor and tutor students in their classes. I had a group of sophomores that I mentored and helped them in their world history class. I really enjoyed the experience of tutoring students not that much younger than me and thought teaching would be a cool career to do.
SANTA MARIA, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool

Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed

••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
MONTECITO, CA
The Malibu Times

Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu

Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

King Tide Throws Rocks Over Sea Wall, Radically Alters Butterfly Beach

Hundreds of visitors to Montecito's Butterfly beach on January 22, 2023, a favorite seascape of Royals and Movie Stars, were confused, then awed, to see rocks strewn all over the walkways, sidewalks, street and sand, further altering a landscape already dramatically changed in recent weeks due to the atmospheric river/storm surge.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Striping Removal and Slurry Seal Treatment on State Street

Under contract with the City of Santa Barbara Streets Operations Division, American Asphalt South, Inc. (Contractor), will be removing pavement markings on the following streets from Tuesday, January 24 through Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. that may affect your business:. • State Street from Carrillo...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

