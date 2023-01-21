Read full article on original website
KEYT
Oxnard stays undefeated in Channel League boys basketball with big second half at Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calir. - The Oxnard Yellowjackets broke open a close game by making 10 three-pointers in the second half as they pulled away from Santa Barbara 84-52. For the game Oxnard made 14 three-pointers. The lopsided win moves Oxnard to 10-0 in the Channel League and 22-2 for the...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
smhsbreeze.com
Meet Mr. Velasco, SMHS Graduate and history teacher.
Below is a transcript of an interview a Breeze staff member conducted with Mr. Velasco:. I had a lot of great coaches and teachers in high school who planted the seed in me to pursue teaching. I love learning and I took an elective here in my senior year at SMHS called Introduction to Education. It was a class where a group of upper classmen go to freshman and sophomore classes and mentor and tutor students in their classes. I had a group of sophomores that I mentored and helped them in their world history class. I really enjoyed the experience of tutoring students not that much younger than me and thought teaching would be a cool career to do.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool
Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
KTLA.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter south of Malibu
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a strong aftershock rattled Southern California early Wednesday morning, awaking thousands of people. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m. and was centered offshore, 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and due west of Los Angeles, at...
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara DA Charges Four in Murder of Innocent Bystander Near Stearns Wharf
In his first major act as the new Santa Barbara District Attorney, John Savrnoch announced murder charges on four men arrested last week in connection with the murder of an innocent bystander near Stearns Wharf on December 9, 2022. According to the charging documents, the four men — 22-year-old Jiram...
Noozhawk
Murder Charges Filed Against 3 Men in Santa Barbara Waterfront Shooting
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on Monday charged three men with murder in the shooting death of a Camarillo man near Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf in December. A fourth man was charged with being an accessory to murder. The four Santa Barbara men were arrested Thursday...
sitelinesb.com
Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed
••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu
Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Board and Brew to Open Franchise in Westlake Village
The specialty sandwich & craft-beer joint is gearing up to open yet another location
Firefighters respond to house fire in Goleta
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a home in Goleta on Tuesday. It happened just after 11 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Pebble Beach Dr.
Serial burglary suspect arrested in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara police say officers patrolling along the 300 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard ended up detaining a man for a municipal code violation.
4 people charged in connection with deadly Santa Barbara shooting
Four people have officially been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Edhat
King Tide Throws Rocks Over Sea Wall, Radically Alters Butterfly Beach
Hundreds of visitors to Montecito's Butterfly beach on January 22, 2023, a favorite seascape of Royals and Movie Stars, were confused, then awed, to see rocks strewn all over the walkways, sidewalks, street and sand, further altering a landscape already dramatically changed in recent weeks due to the atmospheric river/storm surge.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
One person dead after major traffic collision in Santa Maria
One person is dead after a major traffic collision in Santa Maria Monday night. Police say the crash happened at 6:44 p.m. at Main St and Kathleen Ct.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Striping Removal and Slurry Seal Treatment on State Street
Under contract with the City of Santa Barbara Streets Operations Division, American Asphalt South, Inc. (Contractor), will be removing pavement markings on the following streets from Tuesday, January 24 through Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. that may affect your business:. • State Street from Carrillo...
