Sturgeon: Gender reforms do not impact UK-wide legislation

By Katrine Bussey
 3 days ago

Claims that controversial changes to the gender recognition process in Scotland impact on UK-wide equalities legislation are wrong, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish First Minister was speaking amid ongoing controversy over the UK Government’s veto of Holyrood legislation.

Former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption said it is part of a strategy from SNP ministers to “provoke constitutional rows, which they hope will boost support for independence”.

He accused the Scottish Government of “froth and rage” on the issue, as he warned any legal challenge to Westminster’s use of Section 35 powers to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill would fail unless Scottish ministers address the “serious legal and practical problems” in the legislation.

While accepting legal opinion on the matter is “divided”, Ms Sturgeon nevertheless insisted it is wrong to say the Bill impacts on equalities legislation in the UK.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, the First Minister said: “I have not heard any argument about the impact on the Equality Act that I find in any way persuasive or compelling, because the Act does not change the legal effect of a gender recognition certificate.”

She defended the Bill lowering the age at which a trans person can obtain a certificate from 18 to 16, saying there would be “greater advice and support available to what would be a tiny number of people of that age group wanting to go through this process”.

She also dismissed the concern of some women’s rights groups who fear the changes could help men gain access to women-only spaces.

Ms Sturgeon said: “You don’t have to show your birth certificate to access women-only spaces. So this Bill does not give a predatory man any more ability to abuse women than that predatory man already has.”

She said differences in policy between Holyrood and Westminster had only arisen because ministers in London ditched their plans to reform gender recognition.

Ms Sturgeon said: “When we first put forward this proposal, the UK Government had exactly the same plans, under Theresa May the UK government was planning to do exactly the same.”

But she said by blocking the Bill – which was passed by Holyrood in December – Scottish Secretary Alister Jack was “exercising some kind of government general-like power to block a democratic decision”.

Hitting out at the UK Government, she added: “They did not raise these concerns with us directly during the process of this Bill, they wait till after the Parliament has passed it and they exercise not something to take it to court but a veto. It is outrageous.”

She claimed the UK Government’s decision had “nothing to do with concerns about the Equality Act”, and accused Conservative politicians of “trying to stoke a culture war” on the issue “because they somehow think that plays well with their base ahead of a general election”.

She also said the move was part of “a pattern of undermining and delegitimising” from the Tory administration in London.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The UK Government raised a number of concerns relating to the impact of the Scottish Government’s proposals with Scottish ministers, as part of our constructive approach, in advance of the legislation passing.”

Lord Sumption, however, said “the suggestion that the UK Government’s veto is an attack on Scottish democracy is absurd”.

Writing in Sunday Times, he said: “If the Bill becomes law, some UK citizens will have a different legal gender in different parts of the UK, depending on where they happen to be.

“This poses serious legal and practical problems for employers and public authorities operating on a UK-wide basis.

“They will have to discriminate between trans people in Scotland and the rest of the UK on such matters as equal pay, gender discrimination, tax, benefits and pensions, all of which are subject to UK-wide statutory regimes.”

He insisted “these are powerful points”, which if left unanswered by Scottish ministers could cause any judicial review over the use of Section 35 to fail.

The former barrister added: “For some years Scottish ministers have been promoting Bills in Edinburgh designed to throw grit into the working of the union in the few areas where there is scope for disagreement.

“The strategy is to nibble away at the matters reserved to Westminster in order to provoke constitutional rows, which they hope will boost support for independence.”

Related
The Independent

Scottish minister ‘trusts’ decision to send transgender rapist to women’s jail

Scotland’s Justice Secretary expressed faith in the Scottish Prison Service’s (SPS) decision to place a transgender woman convicted of raping two women while she was a man in a women’s prison.Keith Brown also told MSPs that the controversial Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill – which is currently being challenged by the UK Government – would have no implication on which prisons transgender people are held in.Mr Brown was responding to an urgent question in Holyrood on Wednesday after Isla Bryson was found guilty of raping one woman in Clydebank in 2016 and another in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019, following a...
The Independent

Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’

A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of these...
The Independent

Reality TV star Pete Wicks calls for more urgency on banning fur imports

Reality TV star Pete Wicks has joined campaigners in calling on the Government to deliver its proposed ban on fur imports amid concern action has stalled.Fur farming has been banned in the UK for 20 years, and the Government began consulting on potential changes to commercial import rules in May 2021.But the Animals Abroad Bill, which it was proposed would have included a stricter import ban and other measures, has yet to materialise.Wicks, a star of The Only Way Is Essex and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, joined campaigners from Four Paws UK and Humane Society International in Parliament to...
The Independent

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes that...
The Independent

Mike Pompeo says world has ‘no idea’ how close India and Pakistan came to nuclear war

India and Pakistan came to the brink of nuclear war in 2019 and US intervention prevented the situation from escalating, according to the country’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.In his memoir Never Give an Inch, published on Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration official said “no other nation” could have prevented a “horrible outcome” on the night when a series of military incursions led to a surge in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” he wrote.Mr...
The Independent

Martin Lewis unveils top 10 broadband providers to negotiate with on price

Martin Lewis has unveiled the top 10 companies he says are the best to negotiate with on the price of broadband.The MoneySavingExpert founder spoke to Nihal Arthanayake on BBC to reveal a survey he had conducted amongst broadband customers who tried to negotiate their prices down.Mr Lewis explained that for existing customers, it can be worth contacting your provider to see if you can get a deal similar to one that a new customer would be offered.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

The photoshop fails sent to DWP as benefit fraudsters try to show they live in the UK

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released photoshop fails sent in by benefit fraudsters - trying to prove they live in the UK.The doctored images include photos of men and women pasted into various scenes and outside homes ahead of a crackdown in fraud.They were sent to benefit officials by scammers who were asked to provide evidence they live in Britain.One shows a woman holding a toddler, another a couple outside a home - but are all clearly fake photoshopped images.They have been shared by the DWP’s counter fraud office - which says fake claims add up to...
The Independent

Michael Gove promises to harness spirit of Margaret Thatcher in levelling-up agenda

Michael Gove has promised to harness the “spirit” of Thatcherism to help the north of England.At the Convention of the North, the Levelling Up Minister cited the “active” government of Margaret Thatcher and her 1980s transformation of the London docklands as inspiration for government plans to narrow economic and social disparities between the north and south.“One of the most signal successes we owe to Mrs Thatcher’s government, and it is that spirit that animates our levelling up policies: active government,” Mr Gove said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Constance Marten: New pictures released in search for aristocrat missing with rapist partner and newborn baby

Police have expressed concerns for runaway aristocrat Constance Marten, her rapist boyfriend and their newborn baby as officers believe they have been sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures.The Metropolitan Police have released new CCTV images of the pair who were seen purchasing a tent at Argos in Whitechapel, east London, on 7 January just two days after they went missing near Bolton.A spokesperson said: “Mark went in alone and bought two big bags full of items, paying in cash, including a blue two-man tent, two sleeping bags and two pillows. He left the store at 6.40pm on 7...
The Independent

People urged to take up Covid vaccine offer before universal programme closes

The universal Covid-19 vaccination programme will draw to a close this year, officials have said as they urged people to take up the offer of a jab while they still have a chance.Meanwhile, healthy adults under the age of 50 who have not taken up the offer of a booster have been given just two-and-a-half weeks to take up the offer before they are no longer eligible.Despite officials saying that the offer of a jab is “evergreen”, vaccination experts have advised that the universal offer should move “towards a more targeted offer during vaccination campaigns”.This means that only certain people...
The Independent

Dawn raids carried out as part of London slave labour cannabis farm investigation

A series of raids have been carried out across London as part of an investigation into suspected modern slavery.Officials are looking into an organised crime group suspected of using victims to operate cannabis farms.The National Crime Agency released these bodycam clips showing their officers conducting the searches on Wednesday, 25 January.Both clips were filmed in Eltham, southeast London.Three men were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery, human trafficking, and cannabis production offences.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother tells story of her teenager going into labour totally unaware she was pregnantBrendan Fraser addresses audience ahead of The Mummy screening at London cinemaConte hails ‘world-class striker’ Harry Kane after winning goal vs Fulham
The Independent

Couple who flew to Turkey to have £4k dental surgery say it ‘ruined their lives’

A couple who flew to Turkey to have £4,000 cosmetic veneers fitted to their teeth claim it “ruined their lives” and has left them unable to eat or drink without pain.Jade Tushingham, 32, and her partner Kelly Tushingham, 30, went to Antalya, Turkey, in September 2022. They planned to combine a beach holiday with the procedure, after being lured by the lower cost of cosmetic surgery in the country. In the UK, it can cost up to £20,000.The day after arrival, the couple apparently visited a private clinic near their hotel for the first stage of their transformation. After having...
The Independent

Holocaust events ‘more important than ever’ in face of mass killings 78 years on

A Holocaust survivor has spoken about why commemorating the 78th anniversary of the atrocity is particularly important amid mass killings which are still being committed around the world, including in Ukraine.During a Holocaust Memorial Day event in central London attended by Cabinet ministers, MPs and faith leaders, Dr Martin Stern spoke about his wartime experience surviving horrific conditions in Netherlands Nazi camps.He addressed an audience which included Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Chief Rabbi, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.Victims of...
The Independent

Meme depicts Ukraine's newest tank brigades meeting for the first time

A Twitter meme video has made light of Western allies sending in new tanks to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.Created by user @SecretNofun, the clip shows three men who are labelled as Challenger 2, Abrams, and Leopard 2 tanks dancing to “Be My Lover” by La Bouche.The US is expected to send 30 M1 Abrams tanks, while Berlin will supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks from military stocks as a first step, alongside the UK’s 14 Challenger 2 tanks.The pledges come after an appeal from Volodymyr Zelensky for more weapons.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The Independent

The Independent

