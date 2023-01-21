2022 South Asia Report Roundtable hosted by Lahore University Management Services. Developed with six prominent partners from five countries with the Central Square Foundation (India), Centre for Policy Research (India), Institute for Policy Studies (Sri Lanka), BRAC (Bangladesh), Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (Pakistan) and the Institute for Integrated Development Studies (Nepal), the 2022 South Asia Report on non-state actors in education offers a deep dive into the influence, impact and role of non-state actors in education. The region has the highest share of primary and secondary education enrolment in private institutions, a large and growing private sector involvement at other levels of education, and substantial non-state policy influence.

1 DAY AGO