UNESCO Chairs launch a journalism education platform for universities in Central Asia
The presentation was supported by UNESCO Almaty and the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) and combined with a dialogue for new potential members of the global network of UNESCO Chairs UNITWIN to support sustainable development goals, implementation of international standards in higher education and support for professional excellence.
2022 South Asia Report Roundtable hosted by Lahore University Management Services
2022 South Asia Report Roundtable hosted by Lahore University Management Services. Developed with six prominent partners from five countries with the Central Square Foundation (India), Centre for Policy Research (India), Institute for Policy Studies (Sri Lanka), BRAC (Bangladesh), Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (Pakistan) and the Institute for Integrated Development Studies (Nepal), the 2022 South Asia Report on non-state actors in education offers a deep dive into the influence, impact and role of non-state actors in education. The region has the highest share of primary and secondary education enrolment in private institutions, a large and growing private sector involvement at other levels of education, and substantial non-state policy influence.
UNESCO and UNICEF call for urgent action on regional learning crisis on the International Day of Education 2023
Joint statement from Prof. Hubert Gijzen, UNESCO Regional Director for Eastern Africa, and Mohamed Fall, UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Director. Nairobi / Johannesburg, 24 January 2023 – “Today we strongly urge governments across Eastern and Southern Africa to turn high-level commitments made at last September’s Transforming Education Summit (TES) into concrete action to support the millions of children waiting for their education to be prioritized.
