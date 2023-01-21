ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Students Protest Central Bucks’ “Neutrality” Policy, Worry About Fallout

DOYLESTOWN, PA—After a protest involving potato chips was shut down last week, Doylestown’s LGBTQ community held a successful rally on Friday afternoon outside CB West High School to protest the district’s new Policy 321, which they say is targeting them. The Friday afternoon protest was held on Court Street outside of CB West High School. About 100 people showed up for the student-led rally, which had cars beeping in support as they drove by. The controversial policy wants to make sure that teachers take a “neutral” approach when talking about “socio-political” issues. Language in an earlier draft of the policy specifically mentioned...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
billypenn.com

Photos: Philly gives DeSantis the bird amid calls for Union League boycott

An event honoring one of the country’s most vocal hard-line conservatives held in one of the nation’s most progressive cities was guaranteed to result in a culture clash. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was honored Tuesday evening in Philadelphia by the Union League, a storied private club founded during the Civil War to support the Union cause. On the eve of the dinner, organizations including the local NAACP chapter and the Black Clergy of Philadelphia called for a protest — and residents delivered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doug Mastriano’s memo distorts Rainbow Room’s Queer Prom

After receiving the gentleman from Franklin County’s memo late yesterday regarding “drag events,” I felt compelled to respond. While I disagree with the gentleman’s proposal as a matter of policy, I take particular exception to his distorted characterization of the Rainbow Room’s Queer Prom, a dance specifically arranged for LGBTQ+ youth in Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Union League Stands Strong …

Last November, when the Union League, the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people

PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

1/24: PROTEST AGAINST HONORING FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS AT UNION LEAGUE 12PM

PHILADELPHIA, PA (January 23-24, 2023) – Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks will join a coalition of city leaders, activists, and community members on Tuesday, January 24, in taking a stance against The Union League of Philadelphia and demanding that they do not honor Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis with the Gold Medal Award.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
knightcrier.org

The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”

“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PLANetizen

Digging Into SEPTA’s Problems

At a hearing on Monday, Philadelphia’s city council will discuss the proposed changes to Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s (SEPTA) bus routes, which manages public transit in the city and beyond. Matt Sullivan reports on the story for the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to Sullivan, “Much of what is possible...
phillychitchat.com

My Jerry Blavat Memories

I have a million of these photos, as does millions of people around the world, especially here in Philadelphia. Jerry Blavat, legend, family man, friend to everyone he met has gone on to entertain in the heavens. The man who told us all to live, be happy “You Only Rock Once”. Philly is heartbroken. I don’t think I’ve seen such an outpouring of love for a person, especially not a Philly person, than I witnessed Friday when it was officially announced the Geator with the Heater, my man Gerald Joseph Blavat had died. This is my personal account of my friendship with Jerry, but I know he touched many people’s lives, and did so much good in the community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Bids sought for former Greenleaf at Cheltenham parcels

Cheltenham Township recently announced that it is seeking sealed bids for the sale of Township-owned retail property. The property is commonly known as Montgomery County Tax Map Parcels. It was known for six decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall and was later redeveloped into Greenleaf at Cheltenham in 2018. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, it sold for $69.5 million in July 2022 to Paramount Realty of Lakewood, New Jersey.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA

