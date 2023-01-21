Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
US News: Delco University Top 20 in Nation for Online MBA Program
There are more top online MBA programs in the greater Philadelphia area than any other metro area in the country, including one university’s program in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulling for Philadelphia Business Journal. U.S. News and World Report took a look at the top 100 online MBA programs...
Students Protest Central Bucks’ “Neutrality” Policy, Worry About Fallout
DOYLESTOWN, PA—After a protest involving potato chips was shut down last week, Doylestown’s LGBTQ community held a successful rally on Friday afternoon outside CB West High School to protest the district’s new Policy 321, which they say is targeting them. The Friday afternoon protest was held on Court Street outside of CB West High School. About 100 people showed up for the student-led rally, which had cars beeping in support as they drove by. The controversial policy wants to make sure that teachers take a “neutral” approach when talking about “socio-political” issues. Language in an earlier draft of the policy specifically mentioned...
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
billypenn.com
Photos: Philly gives DeSantis the bird amid calls for Union League boycott
An event honoring one of the country’s most vocal hard-line conservatives held in one of the nation’s most progressive cities was guaranteed to result in a culture clash. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was honored Tuesday evening in Philadelphia by the Union League, a storied private club founded during the Civil War to support the Union cause. On the eve of the dinner, organizations including the local NAACP chapter and the Black Clergy of Philadelphia called for a protest — and residents delivered.
Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy
DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
billypenn.com
DeSantis critics stage big protest outside the Union League as it honors the Florida gov
Critics who describe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a racist protested Tuesday outside the Union League, which is awarding him a medal once presented to President Abraham Lincoln. Rev. Alvyn Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church said the Philadelphia branch of the NAACP and others feel compelled to address the...
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
buckscountyherald.com
Doug Mastriano’s memo distorts Rainbow Room’s Queer Prom
After receiving the gentleman from Franklin County’s memo late yesterday regarding “drag events,” I felt compelled to respond. While I disagree with the gentleman’s proposal as a matter of policy, I take particular exception to his distorted characterization of the Rainbow Room’s Queer Prom, a dance specifically arranged for LGBTQ+ youth in Bucks County.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Union League Stands Strong …
Last November, when the Union League, the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people
PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
philasun.com
1/24: PROTEST AGAINST HONORING FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS AT UNION LEAGUE 12PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA (January 23-24, 2023) – Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks will join a coalition of city leaders, activists, and community members on Tuesday, January 24, in taking a stance against The Union League of Philadelphia and demanding that they do not honor Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis with the Gold Medal Award.
Phillymag.com
Jeff Brown’s Latest Ad Isn’t What We Should Hope for From a Mayoral Candidate
A recent campaign ad on social media has Black people comparing the ShopRite owner to "Big Ma" and God — entities he shouldn't strive to be as a rich white man. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
Phillymag.com
Philly Is So Desperate for Lifeguards That It’s Recruiting People Who Can’t Swim
Plus: Union League drama. Rhynhart has a big announcement. And has tipping gotten completely and utterly out of control?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
How a Bankrupt City’s Pension System Hit a Breaking Point
You're reading Route Fifty's Public Finance Update. To get the latest on state and local budgets, taxes and other financial matters, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox twice each month. You can find a full archive of these newsletters here. ***. Welcome back to Route...
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania
One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
PLANetizen
Digging Into SEPTA’s Problems
At a hearing on Monday, Philadelphia’s city council will discuss the proposed changes to Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s (SEPTA) bus routes, which manages public transit in the city and beyond. Matt Sullivan reports on the story for the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to Sullivan, “Much of what is possible...
N.J. city dumps state public worker health plan after all towns slammed with huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s capital city has decided to to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer in what could be the first of many across the state as local governments stare down the barrel of double-digit premium hikes. Trenton’s city council decided...
phillychitchat.com
My Jerry Blavat Memories
I have a million of these photos, as does millions of people around the world, especially here in Philadelphia. Jerry Blavat, legend, family man, friend to everyone he met has gone on to entertain in the heavens. The man who told us all to live, be happy “You Only Rock Once”. Philly is heartbroken. I don’t think I’ve seen such an outpouring of love for a person, especially not a Philly person, than I witnessed Friday when it was officially announced the Geator with the Heater, my man Gerald Joseph Blavat had died. This is my personal account of my friendship with Jerry, but I know he touched many people’s lives, and did so much good in the community.
glensidelocal.com
Bids sought for former Greenleaf at Cheltenham parcels
Cheltenham Township recently announced that it is seeking sealed bids for the sale of Township-owned retail property. The property is commonly known as Montgomery County Tax Map Parcels. It was known for six decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall and was later redeveloped into Greenleaf at Cheltenham in 2018. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, it sold for $69.5 million in July 2022 to Paramount Realty of Lakewood, New Jersey.
