FRAMINGHAM – With snow finally arriving, the Framingham High alpine ski team will begin their 9th season on Tuesday night, January 24 at Ski Ward Ski Area. “Believe it or not we are ready! We actually had our first on snow practice back in December and have had a few more on-snow practices this month at Ski Ward. We have also had the opportunity to practice in gates. Not all teams that we will be competing against have had this opportunity. Our racers are ready,” said Head Coach Roni Sue Bower.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO