Watch Framingham High Graduate’s Award-Winning Film
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High graduate Alex Leombruno’s award-winning film can now be watched at home. I Love You Don’t Leave Me is about a young girl’s poignant struggle with an eating disorder. The film directed and starring Leombruno was included in 16 Film Festivals worldwide. She...
Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery
FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
Bernard J. McKenzie, 83, Vietnam Veteran & Barber
FRAMINGHAM – Bernard J. McKenzie, 83, died, Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Casa De Ramana in Framingham. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Alexander and Mary (O’Brien) McKenzie. He was the devoted husband of 50 years to Anne Marie (Mahan) McKenzie of Framingham. During...
Yvonne Pinnock, 64
FRAMINGHAM – Yvonne Pinnock, 64, died January 18, 2023, at Casa de Ramana in Framingham after a period of declining health. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of Nathaniel and Adela (Lewis) Pinnock. Yvonne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She...
Period-Palooza Period Making Kit Event on January 31
NORTHBOROUGH – According to the 2021 State of the Period, 1 in 5 students in the United States experience period poverty on a monthly basis. Community A.C.T.S., Northborough Junior Woman’s Club and ARHS Girls Up is partnering with a small woman-owned business, Fihri, to host a Period Palooza- period kit making event on January 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Church in Northborough.
Enjoy A Exhibit ‘A’ Lager & Support Framingham Hoops and Homework
FRAMINGHAM – To help raise money for Hoops & Homework, Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing will be hosting a release party for the launch of a new rendition of Educator, a Doppelbock German Style Dark Lager. For each 4-pack of Educator sold at the brewery and in distribution, Exhibit...
Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
Canhoto Installed as Junior Grand Warden of Freemasons in Massachusetts
BOSTON – Alfredo Jorge Rodrigues Canhoto of Framingham was installed Junior Grand Warden for 2023 in a ceremony at the fraternity’s Boston headquarters. Junior Grand Warden is the third highest elected officer of the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts. The Grand Lodge of Masons in Massachusetts was chartered in...
Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant
ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
Teens Invited to Bake Cinnamon Rolls at the Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – Teens are invited to make cinnamon rolls in mugs at the Framingham Public Library this week. There are two events – one at the Christa McAuliffe Library and one at the main Framingham Public Library. The cooking event is specifically for middle school and high school...
Urania M. Filipe, 87, Retired Framingham Public School Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – Urania M. Filipe, 87, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born February 20, 1935 in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of Clemente Melo Borges and Gloria (Oliveira Melo) Borges. Fluent in four languages, Mrs. Filipe taught French and Spanish in the Framingham...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
1 The National Weather Service is forecasting 2 to 4 inches of snow and ice today. Framingham Public Schools announced last night it is dismissing students early today due to the forecasted storm. 2. City of Framingham launched its redesigned website yesterday. 3. Framingham Public Library will hold a snow...
UPDATED: City of Framingham Unveils New Website
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham unveiled a new user-friendly website today, January 24. The website redesign has been in the works since last year, when the City did a survey of residents, business leaders, community members, and others. Besides the desktop launch there is also a mobile-friendly launch...
Hanson’s Farm Offering CSA Groundhog Day Special
FRAMINGHAM – Hanson’s Farm in Framingham is offering a Groundhog Day special for its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. “The number one thing on our minds here at the farm is wondering when spring will arrive,” said Tom Hanson, owner with his wife Martha of Hanson’s Farm on Nixon Road, a family farm that has been serving the community for more than a century. “Legend tells us that if the groundhog does not see its shadow there will be an early spring.”
Framingham High Alpine Ski Season Begins Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – With snow finally arriving, the Framingham High alpine ski team will begin their 9th season on Tuesday night, January 24 at Ski Ward Ski Area. “Believe it or not we are ready! We actually had our first on snow practice back in December and have had a few more on-snow practices this month at Ski Ward. We have also had the opportunity to practice in gates. Not all teams that we will be competing against have had this opportunity. Our racers are ready,” said Head Coach Roni Sue Bower.
UPDATED: 2 Adults & Child Displaced in 2-Alarm Framingham Apartment Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Two adults and a child were displaced in a fire in a multi-apartment building Tuesday night, January 24, in Framingham. About 7:20 p.m., Framingham Fire received a call for a fire at 14 Temple Street. Framingham Fire Engine 1, Engine 7, Tower 1, Rescue 1 & Car...
City of Framingham Announces Tree Maintenance Work in February
FRAMINGHAM – On or around February 6, Kinder Morgan will begin performing tree maintenance work on the Tennessee Gas Pipeline easement in the Waveney Road, Angelica Drive, and Southborough town line area, announced the City of Framingham yesterday, January 24. Work is anticipated to be completed within three months.
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest
SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
UPDATED: Pregnant Woman Struck Crossing Framingham Street
FRAMINGHAM -A pregnant woman was struck crossing the street on Monday night, January 23, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The adult woman was struck at 9:54 p.m. while crossing Franklin Street. Framingham Fire Tower 1, Ambulance 1 & Field Supervisor 3 responded the area of 430 Franklin St.
