Framingham, MA

Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery

FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Yvonne Pinnock, 64

FRAMINGHAM – Yvonne Pinnock, 64, died January 18, 2023, at Casa de Ramana in Framingham after a period of declining health. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of Nathaniel and Adela (Lewis) Pinnock. Yvonne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Period-Palooza Period Making Kit Event on January 31

NORTHBOROUGH – According to the 2021 State of the Period, 1 in 5 students in the United States experience period poverty on a monthly basis. Community A.C.T.S., Northborough Junior Woman’s Club and ARHS Girls Up is partnering with a small woman-owned business, Fihri, to host a Period Palooza- period kit making event on January 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Church in Northborough.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant

ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
ASHLAND, MA
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
UPDATED: City of Framingham Unveils New Website

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham unveiled a new user-friendly website today, January 24. The website redesign has been in the works since last year, when the City did a survey of residents, business leaders, community members, and others. Besides the desktop launch there is also a mobile-friendly launch...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Hanson’s Farm Offering CSA Groundhog Day Special

FRAMINGHAM – Hanson’s Farm in Framingham is offering a Groundhog Day special for its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. “The number one thing on our minds here at the farm is wondering when spring will arrive,” said Tom Hanson, owner with his wife Martha of Hanson’s Farm on Nixon Road, a family farm that has been serving the community for more than a century. “Legend tells us that if the groundhog does not see its shadow there will be an early spring.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham High Alpine Ski Season Begins Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – With snow finally arriving, the Framingham High alpine ski team will begin their 9th season on Tuesday night, January 24 at Ski Ward Ski Area. “Believe it or not we are ready! We actually had our first on snow practice back in December and have had a few more on-snow practices this month at Ski Ward. We have also had the opportunity to practice in gates. Not all teams that we will be competing against have had this opportunity. Our racers are ready,” said Head Coach Roni Sue Bower.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest

SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
SUDBURY, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Primary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

