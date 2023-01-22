ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man killed, 3 others injured in shooting on Morris Avenue in Concourse Village

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say a man was killed and three others were injured in an overnight quadruple shooting in Concourse Village.

News 12 was told a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday led police to 112 Morris Ave., where they found two victims.

They found a 33-year-old man who died from bullet wounds to the stomach and a 29-year-old man who was shot in his left arm.

After further investigation, officers say they found two more victims who left the scene on Sherman Avenue and East 167th Street. One victim was an injured 24-year-old and the other was a 30-year-old with a gunshot wound in the lower back.

Police say all of the victims were transported to the hospital. The three that survived are stable and expected to be OK.

Police say no arrests have been made yet.

