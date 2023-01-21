Read full article on original website
Related
thegolfnewsnet.com
Who is the woman who greeted Jon Rahm at the 2023 The American Express?
Jon Rahm was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 The American Express riding high, with the Spanish star making par on the final hole at PGA West's Stadium Course that got him yet another win. After he got cogratulations from his playing partners and caddie, he then was...
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cracks underrated joke after taking 2023 PGA Tour earnings to $4.1m
Jon Rahm says he was happy he "won the putting contest this year" after he claimed his second PGA Tour win in 2023. Spaniard Rahm put in a sensational performance once again as he claimed The American Express after holding off the 23-year-old rookie Davis Thompson. The two players were...
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy explains Patrick Reed dust-up in Dubai, says he was served with subpoena on Christmas Eve
Word went around Tuesday that Patrick Reed had thrown a golf tee at Rory McIlroy on the driving range at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy set the story straight on Wednesday, detailing the encounter and explaining why he was in no mood to speak with the former Masters champion.
Novak Djokovic leaves Australian Open crowd in stitches after pills revelation
When discussing the status of his injury with Jim Courier on court, Djokovic amused the Melbourne crowd after revealing he was taking anti-inflammatory pills to help him deal with the injury.
tennisuptodate.com
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: A drinking problem wrecked my player relationship and nearly ended my career
Drinking cost me my job on the PGA Tour. How did it happen? It’s like that Hemingway line: “Gradually, then suddenly.”. I always thought I had a safe relationship with alcohol. My first beer was in college, and it’s not like I was vertical on a keg every weekend. I might have a six-pack every Friday and Saturday night. I know that qualifies as binge drinking now, but back then, and compared to a lot of other college students, that was considered moderate.
Are You An (Unintentional) Golf Cheat?
Carly Frost explains why golfers may be breaking the rules without even realising it
Prize money payouts for each LPGA player at 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Brooke Henderson, the winningest golfer in Canadian history, notched her 13th LPGA victory at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando. The 25-year-old now ranks 14th on the LPGA’s all-time wins list, tied with Jin Young Ko and Stacy Lewis. With the $225,000 winner’s check at...
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
Gareth Bale announces he will make PGA Tour debut in February after retiring from football
The Welshman is set to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his first venture after professional football
Best golf drivers for 2023 for every handicap and playing style
In the golf equipment world, drivers are the stars of the show. Everyone wants to hit the ball farther and straighter, and with exotic materials like titanium, carbon fiber and tungsten used to make today’s drivers, the dream of more distance can be a reality for many players. The...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Golf Digest
Keith Pelley says he and Jay Monahan have recused themselves from LIV Golf’s OWGR application review
DUBAI, U.A.E. — Among the many and varied topics LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has covered in his on-going long-distance dialogue with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is that of World Ranking points. As anyone who has taken the trouble to listen to the two-time Open champion will surely know by now, he isn’t too happy that LIV Golf League events don’t offer any points to its members.
Here's Shocking Video of Patrick Reed Throwing a Golf Tee at Rory McIlroy
VIDEO: Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy.
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
SB Nation
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League 2023 Schedule: confirmed dates and venues of all 14 events
LIV Golf has officially confirmed its full 14-tournament schedule for 2023 and the news that Saudi Arabia will host its season finale at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah from November 3 to 5. Despite claiming they want to make it a global Tour, the LIV Golf League...
golfmagic.com
Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Can this 90/1 shot cause an upset on DP World Tour?
Rory McIlroy is back on the DP World Tour this week and back to golf in general in 2023, making his calendar year debut at a tournament he has won twice already. The Northern Irishman has been grouped with Ryan Fox and Tommy Fleetwood in the first two rounds at Emirates Golf Club as he looks for his 15th win on the DP World Tour.
Comments / 1