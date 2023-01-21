ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who is the woman who greeted Jon Rahm at the 2023 The American Express?

Jon Rahm was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 The American Express riding high, with the Spanish star making par on the final hole at PGA West's Stadium Course that got him yet another win. After he got cogratulations from his playing partners and caddie, he then was...
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
tennisuptodate.com

“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash

Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
Golf Digest

Undercover Caddie: A drinking problem wrecked my player relationship and nearly ended my career

Drinking cost me my job on the PGA Tour. How did it happen? It’s like that Hemingway line: “Gradually, then suddenly.”. I always thought I had a safe relationship with alcohol. My first beer was in college, and it’s not like I was vertical on a keg every weekend. I might have a six-pack every Friday and Saturday night. I know that qualifies as binge drinking now, but back then, and compared to a lot of other college students, that was considered moderate.
Golf Digest

Keith Pelley says he and Jay Monahan have recused themselves from LIV Golf’s OWGR application review

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Among the many and varied topics LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has covered in his on-going long-distance dialogue with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is that of World Ranking points. As anyone who has taken the trouble to listen to the two-time Open champion will surely know by now, he isn’t too happy that LIV Golf League events don’t offer any points to its members.
SB Nation

Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed

Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
golfmagic.com

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Can this 90/1 shot cause an upset on DP World Tour?

Rory McIlroy is back on the DP World Tour this week and back to golf in general in 2023, making his calendar year debut at a tournament he has won twice already. The Northern Irishman has been grouped with Ryan Fox and Tommy Fleetwood in the first two rounds at Emirates Golf Club as he looks for his 15th win on the DP World Tour.

