ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liam Smith topples Chris Eubank Jr with brutal knockdown to end the hate

By Steve Bunce
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpm6M_0kNFwZYw00

It took Liam Smith 69 seconds of round four to turn his fight with Chris Eubank Jr upside down on Saturday in Manchester.

It was a truly savage end to a brutal campaign outside the ropes and one of the most shocking finishes seen in a British ring. It was unexpected and quite brilliant.

Smith trapped Eubank Jr in his own corner, connected six or seven times in a bloody blur and down slid Eubank Jr. He beat the count, tottered, rolled, nearly fell without a touch and was allowed to continue. There was mayhem at ringside and in the packed arena. He was soon down again, sprawling desperately to a sad heap when it was waved off. It was over, the hate was finished and the referee, Victor Laughlin, stopped the fight: Liam Smith winner by fourth-round stoppage; it was a result that the bookies placed at 28-1, which might even be generous.

Eubank Jr looked fully isolated in defeat, trying to make sense of the violence he had just been subjected to. It is a lonely place, the boxing ring, and any man standing there with just his wayward predictions for company is a harsh sight.

The action came close to continuing once it was done; Eubank was up, still reeling and he wanted to fight some more as the ring filled with the joyous and concerned from both contrasting corners. Smith was willing and there was a hateful moment when it looked like Smith would oblige, but thankfully his trainer, Joe McNally, wrapped Eubank Jr in a caring embrace and shuffled him back to the safety of his own corner and the care of Roy Jones Jr. It was a final piece of drama on a night of extremes and also an act of great kindness. We are not animals in this blood-drenched boxing caper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGyg9_0kNFwZYw00

The fight was raw and fast, the crowd loved every single second of it. At the end they were, soon, in a strangely tender man-hug and Eubank Jr, who plays the pantomime villain so well, led the applause for the winner. He also looked totally broken, stunned by the finish. And, he looked like he was all on his own, barely registering the soft words of hope from Jones Jr as he stood waiting for the official verdict.

Nobody in the capacity and heaving crowd of just under 20,000 expected that ending. It was devastating, a win for the ages and the perfect finish to a week when insults threatened to eclipse the action.

Eubank Jr had never been hurt like that, never handled with the disdain Smith showed throughout the build-up, electrifying entry and fight. Smith was fearless throughout, focused and refused to consider a loss. He fought like a man inside an invincible spell. He probably lost two of the three completed rounds, but it was clear he was adjusting his feet, finding his range and waiting. Patience, at this level, is the equivalent of power and guts; Smith had patience, Eubank had his notorious power and guts.

“I could feel it early, I sensed he didn’t like it,” Smith told me at ringside. “I knew I could put him under pressure, I knew I could hurt him.” The famous Eubank Jr jaw, a physical inheritance from his father, Chris the Dad, was cracked too often and too fast. The final sickening triple of punches would have removed an elephant from the fight. However, the real damage, as so often happens in shock stoppages, will be to his pride.

I went to Eubank Jr’s dressing room at midnight, but he was holding an ice pack to the right side of his cheek and asked not to be interviewed. Jones Jr stepped out to speak on his behalf: “He will be a much better fighter now,” Jones Jr said, the disbelief still etched heavily across his face. It really was a shocking end and, in the secret tunnels at the Manchester Arena at midnight, there was still a great sense of surprise. Possibly even awe and wonder.

Smith, a year older at 34, was moving up in weight, but had talked intelligently about his true grade as a fighter and had genuinely wondered how Eubank Jr could beat him. Still, Eubank was the bigger, fresher man, the favourite with the bookies and the villain of the peace once the ring walks started. Smith was composed and relaxed until the moment he let his fists go; Eubank Jr went down like treacle falling from a spoon, as the hacks in the Fifties liked to write. The fight was over, the night was young.

Smith told me that he would take a rematch at his beloved Anfield, if, as expected, Eubank Jr invokes the rematch clause. Both need a rest from the fury of the week and the night. It was an unforgettable fight, a reminder of just what boxing can deliver on nights when fairy tales and nightmares collide. It is a brutal and sickening game, make no mistake. It is also, on nights like this, unmissable.

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Deontay Wilder Has His Next Opponent

Boxing legend Deontay Wilder has his opponent, all he needs now is a date. With 2023 looking set to be a great year in boxing, Tuscaloosa native looks to be facing Andy Ruiz in the coming months as a title eliminator fight. The World Boxing Council or 'WBC' has made...
MMAmania.com

As expected, Islam Makhachev dwarfs Alex Volkanovski in UFC 284 kickoff staredown video

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284...
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
TMZ.com

Luke Rockhold Challenges Jake Paul, I'll Beat You In My Sleep

Luke Rockhold has two hands and he wants to use them to punch Jake Paul. TMZ Sports ran into the 38-year-old (retired, for now, at least) former UFC champion at LAX on Friday ... and asked him about the Problem Child's foray into MMA. "Stop trying to fight little dudes....
wrestletalk.com

Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)

A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
sportszion.com

“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial

Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
NEVADA STATE
sportszion.com

“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul

A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
MiddleEasy

Michael Bisping Reacts To Latest Accusations Against Conor McGregor: ‘It’s Innocent Until Proven Guilty’

Michael Bisping gives his opinion on Conor McGregor’s latest criminal accusations. ‘The Notorious’ has been associated with various allegations and convicted crimes throughout his life, but a new accusation is arguably the worst yet. A former neighbor of McGregor’s was at a party on his yacht when the former UFC champion allegedly started harassing her and ultimately physically abused her, leading to the woman jumping off the boat for safety.
bjpenndotcom

Oscar De La Hoya believes “powers that be” swept Dana White’s slapping incident under the rug: “I mean c’mon!”

Oscar De La Hoya is seemingly frustrated with the lack of repercussions for UFC president Dana White. Earlier this month, a video was released showing the MMA promoter and his wife, Anna, at a nightclub in Mexico. The pair were seemingly in a heated argument, which took place on New Year’s Eve. During the argument, White was slapped by his wife, and he returned with several of his own.
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu's Promoter: Tony Harrison is Very Dangerous, It's a Massive Risk

As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO's interim-super welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12. The information was confirmed by Australian-based promoter No Limit Boxing. Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Yarde must “gamble” against Beterbiev to win

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn feels that Anthony Yarde must take a “gamble” and go all out, trading huge punches with IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to have any shot at winning this Saturday, January 28th, in their fight at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Boxing Scene

Callum Johnson: Yarde Has Puncher's Chance, But Has Nothing Beterbiev Hasn't Seen Before

Retired light heavyweight Callum Johnson is very familiar with both Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde. Johnson, who during his day was regarded as a feared puncher, traded big shots with Beterbiev in 2018. During the second round, Johnson scored a rare knockdown of Beterbiev and had the Russian puncher rocked....
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy