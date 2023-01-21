ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Jabrae Shaw commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Mills Class of 2023 athlete Jabrae Shaw has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit. Shaw, 5-10, 195, chose Arkansas over UCA, UNLV and others. Shaw has made numerous visits to Arkansas including this past weekend. Shaw will play the nickel and safety positions for the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars. On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Benton’s Bates makes early pledge to Diamond Hogs

It didn’t take Benton freshman Marcus Bates long to make up his mind on his college baseball program once the University of Arkansas extended an offer. The 2026 shortstop-third baseman prospect, who is also a member of the Arkansas Sticks summer baseball organization, came to a camp on Saturday, go tan offer from the Razorbacks and committed to them that night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Report: Arkansas adds defensive assistant

FAYETTEVILLE — As first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3, Arkansas is hiring Florida analyst Deron Wilson to complete its staff. Wilson served as cornerbacks analyst for Florida this season. He previously was defensive coordinator at McNeese State for two years (2020-21). Prior to that, he was at UTSA from 2016 until leaving for McNeese State. His first two years at UTSA were as a graduate assistant and then was promoted to cornerbacks coach.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

WATCH: Mike Neighbors previews matchup with Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is back at home this week to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday. Head coach Mike Neighbors talked about that matchup on Tuesday with the media. See that press conference in the video above.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Two Razorback basketball signees selected as McDonald's All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two future Razorback basketball players received the honor today of being named McDonald's All-Americans. Arkansas men's basketball signee Baye Fall and Arkansas women's basketball signee Taliah Scott were each selected to the 24-player rosters for the all-star game which will take place March 28th in Houston.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas lands DE Trajan Jeffcoat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play. Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

‘Significant’ snowfall expected in Fayetteville Tuesday night

The National Weather Service in Tulsa is predicting ‘significant snowfall‘ for the Fayetteville area on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Forecasters on Monday issued a winter storm warning in effect for eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The service said rain will transition to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

University of Arkansas bans TikTok from all college networks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas system has issued a directive to ban TikTok on university devices and networks in the interest of security, the institution announced on Tuesday. "The University of Arkansas System believes these actions are in the best interest of the information security for all...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from last night's storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR

