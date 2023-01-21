ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Open game of LEC Winter Split, new faces new faces of all ages will open the doors of both the G2s and familiar friends

By William B
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Perkz explained why Vitality switched to its LEC roster this year

Team Vitality revamped its roster before the 2019 LEC season, and star midlaner Luka Perkz Perkovic shed some more details about the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made more carefully in an interview on Jan. 24 with Em Dash Esports. The 24-year-old said that this time around Vitality was more interested in finding new players for its LEC team if he hadn’t chosen the players at the time.
Riot Games confirms League of Legends, source code was stolen during hacking breach

The Riot Games announced on Twitter last week that their systems were hacked into. Although information was scarce at the time, the developer advised players that no of their personal details was leaked. After a few days of investigating, the team followed their previous statement by saying what was stolen was Code for League of Legends, TFT, and their anticheat platform.
Final Fantasy XIV adds its newest Ultimate fight today with the Omega Protocol

Now that we have a clearer picture of the cosmology and the details of the struggle that Omega has left, it seems totally understandable for players to want to try to join the fight, that at least finally wrapped up during Stormblood. Final Fantasy XIV was pleased to deliver that in the form of its latest Ultimate fight, the Omega Protocol, after the battle of eight players won the Omegas contest and the Omegas re-election as the difficulty started shoving off the knob.
TMNT: Cuters and reversals Update 1.06 Slices in case of small bugs This January 25th

Tribute Games released TMNT: Shredders Revenge version 1.06 which implements minor fixes to the brawler. Read on to the new version of the TMNT: Shredders Revenge by the 25th of January. TMNT: Shredders Revenge update 1.06 Patch Notes | TMNT: Shredders Revenge January 25 Patch Notes:. Everything has changed in...
The New World of Warcraft patch sees the return of racial heritage Armor, expands available monk races, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been taking the ground running, and Blizzard is eager to keep on keeping updated with its players’ content on their latest release. With a few improvements in quality of life and improvements coming to address the pain points of the expansion launch now in play, developers will be showing off what’s going on in the pipeline for the patch 10.0.7. While that is a relatively minor patch, fans are finally seeing a return of blacklisted armor and new, available races for the Monk class and possibly the Dracthyr beginning zone as an endgame activity.
T1 or DK: Who rang tops? LCK Weekly Preview

The LCK kicked off last week with a banger debut match between T1 and Gen.G. The pair will have to face the other top dogs of the LCK-DK for the first time. Let’s see who could prevail in this week’s game. Credits for Image Credit | Riot Games.
Fallout shows set pics look like games

The Last Of Us companies are already desperate for the next video game, and this seems to be a sign of the Amazon Fallout. After the Sonic The Hedgehog and Uncharted films started rolling, the Last of Us officially made live action video game adaptations the hottest thing in Hollywood. And that will mean that studios scrambling against themselves to win their half-success a match they have the ability to imagine.
SpellForce: On March 3rd, the Conquest of Eo will be announced

A powerful 4X experience, based on its full content and high replayability. With over 80 battle maps from 15 unique environments, players can build their armies in over 100 units: dwarven, stone-golems, orcish hamans, and majestic griffons. Choose from 15 heroes and apprentices to lead them. Embark on the world of quests with his full length of ability and master 700 handwritten secrets. If you do this, try on over 100 different spells in your grimoire. Utilize them strategically in tactical battles that require consideration of flanking, distance, visibility, high ground and special battle enchantments. Explore the vast world of Eo, a magical realm full of treasures and resources, who are inhabited by various races like men, elves, orcs, dwarves, goblins and monsters. Are you ready to make the ultimate adventure?
Defending devs announce looting changes in Season 2 of the Warzone

Players’ concerns are growing in line with the Warzone 2. The battle royale is not as polished as the community intended. In Warzone 1, looting is the total opposite of that in Warzone 1. Since its launch, this difference has been hardly popular amongst fans. Regardless of the fact that Raven and Infinity Ward are listening to feedback, the new looting update of Warzone 2 has been announced. And hopefully that’ll address some of the worries.

