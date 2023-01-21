Open game of LEC Winter Split, new faces new faces of all ages will open the doors of both the G2s and familiar friends

A powerful 4X experience, based on its full content and high replayability. With over 80 battle maps from 15 unique environments, players can build their armies in over 100 units: dwarven, stone-golems, orcish hamans, and majestic griffons. Choose from 15 heroes and apprentices to lead them. Embark on the world of quests with his full length of ability and master 700 handwritten secrets. If you do this, try on over 100 different spells in your grimoire. Utilize them strategically in tactical battles that require consideration of flanking, distance, visibility, high ground and special battle enchantments. Explore the vast world of Eo, a magical realm full of treasures and resources, who are inhabited by various races like men, elves, orcs, dwarves, goblins and monsters. Are you ready to make the ultimate adventure?

1 DAY AGO