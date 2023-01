It shouldn’t be ending this way for Dara Mabrey. But sometimes, basketball is cruel. Less than two minutes into what would be a home win for Notre Dame against Virginia on Sunday, Mabrey – as she often does – perfectly timed a jump into a passing lane and stole away a possession from the Cavaliers. She sprinted up the court, and two points via the fastbreak seemed like a sure thing from the fifth-year guard. And then, as she stepped inside the semicircle to gather her shot, Mabrey grabbed her right knee, fell to the court and screamed. Mabrey couldn’t put any weight on the leg and after minutes on the court, she had to be helped off.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO