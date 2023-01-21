A Bucyrus man has been released on bond after being charged with murder in Crawford County Municipal Court. According to court records, Thomas Brown, 49, South Sandusky Avenue, was charged with murder on Monday. Sean Cassaro, 46, Bucyrus, died following a fight at 515 Tiffin St. in the early morning hours Sunday, the Bucyrus Police Department reported in a news release Tuesday.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO