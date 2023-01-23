ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Monterey Park Mass Shooting Death Toll Rises To 11 As Vigil Set For Victims, Community – Update

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOyd0_0kNEHI3L00

2ND UPDATE: The death toll from Saturday night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park , CA, during a Lunar New Year celebration is now 11, authorities said Monday.

The latest update comes after Sunday’s events, when Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as a 72-year-old man who reportedly died by suicide later in the day Sunday as police surrounded his vehicle.

The suspect on Saturday night opened fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, often frequented by older patrons of Asian descent. Originally, 10 were killed and 10 more were wounded, with their ages ranging from 50 to 80.

It is the deadliest mass shooting in Los Angeles County history.

Police are still searching for a motive in the killings, Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Wiese said Monday in an afternoon press conference.

Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo said today a vigil has been set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the town’s city hall for community members to “come together to remember and heal.”

UPDATED, Sunday PM: The suspect of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA, that left 10 people dead and 10 injured as they celebrated the arrival of the Lunar New Year, has died, according to KCAL News. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, who reportedly died by suicide after police surrounded the white van he was in after it was found Torrance, about 30 miles southwest of the site of the shooting.

PREVIOUSLY, Sunday AM: At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting late Saturday following a large Lunar New Year celebration in the east Los Angeles community of Monterey Park, police have confirmed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened at a business on West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, and the gunman, who is male, is still at large.

According to multiple media reports, the shooting happened in Monterey Park just after 10 pm following a large Lunar New Year celebration festival, with one witness telling the LA Times that they believed the shooting happened at a local dance club.

LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia, an official in the local Los Angeles government, posted a tweet sharing condolences after the news broke.

“Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred,” he tweeted. “Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County, and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year.”

Many details about the shooting remain unclear. A witness named Seung Won Choi, who owns a restaurant in the vicinity of the shooting, told the LA Times that three people “rushed” into his restaurant and told him to lock his door.

The newspaper continues to report that the people told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun and multiple rounds of ammunition in the area.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people had gathered in Monterey Park for the Lunar New Year festival. Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, and it is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California , AP reported.

The Monterey Park government website says that past Lunar New Year events in Monterey Park have “drawn crowds estimated at over 100,000 visitors per day from all over the Southern California area.”

Comments / 5

msmack500
5d ago

Such a horrible thing to happen during what is a joyous occasion. Rest in peace to those that loss their lives in this massacre.

Reply
2
 

