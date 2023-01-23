Monterey Park Mass Shooting Death Toll Rises To 11 As Vigil Set For Victims, Community – Update

2ND UPDATE: The death toll from Saturday night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park , CA, during a Lunar New Year celebration is now 11, authorities said Monday.

The latest update comes after Sunday’s events, when Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as a 72-year-old man who reportedly died by suicide later in the day Sunday as police surrounded his vehicle.

The suspect on Saturday night opened fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, often frequented by older patrons of Asian descent. Originally, 10 were killed and 10 more were wounded, with their ages ranging from 50 to 80.

It is the deadliest mass shooting in Los Angeles County history.

Police are still searching for a motive in the killings, Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Wiese said Monday in an afternoon press conference.

Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo said today a vigil has been set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the town’s city hall for community members to “come together to remember and heal.”

