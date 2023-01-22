ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Cold and cloudy Sunday

By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE -- Good morning!

We start today overcast;, we will end it quite wet. A potent Low is dragging rain right into the Mid-Atlantic and up I-95. For Central Maryland  Southern Maryland, the Eastern Shore and the DelMarVa just rain today. But Western Maryland will have  Wintry conditions. For the Evening, and especially tomorrow mornings commute, Western Maryland will see some snow on the ground, about an inch, and some icing is possible.

As skies clear out tomorrow afternoon, slowly, we will start a pretty calm week. Rain is in our forecast for Wednesday. Another big Low will be moving across the country. Many people will see a pretty good hit of Winter. We should be on the milder side of that storm though. CLEARLY something we will watch for any changes not in our favor.

