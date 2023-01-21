Read full article on original website
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Zelenskyy aide resigns after suggesting Ukraine air defense caused a Russian missile to hit an apartment building, killing 44
A Ukrainian official resigned after suggesting Russia did not target a Dnipro apartment block with a missile. Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine shot down the Russian missile that hit the block, killing 44. The remarks caused outrage in Ukraine, and handed the Kremlin a PR coup.
Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash
Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
Ukraine's Zelensky honors those killed in helicopter crash
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with family members of seven of those killed in Wednesday's crash in the Kyiv suburb of Brovary.
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
The latest Russian ally to distance itself from Putin is Armenia, which has accused Russia of failing to help in its ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan.
Top former Russian general 'dies suddenly' the day after Putin cancelled trip to his factory
General Alexei Maslov, 69, passed away on Christmas Day in a Moscow military hospital, the Uralvagonzavod plant announced. It follows the 'sudden death' of Alexander Buzakov.
Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby (NYSE:KEX) said on Friday that Wagner,...
Putin-Linked Mercenary Leader Says Many Ukrainian Soldiers Defected To Russia Since December: 'Were Forced To Fight'
The chief of a group linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin said several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have defected to Russia since mid-December. What Happened: Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement "We are together with Russia," told Tass that the transitions have become "a regular occurrence in the Zaporizhzhia direction." "The...
Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army
Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief. In November, US army joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said the Russian army had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with a "probably" similar toll on the Ukrainian side.
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
After Russian missile hits apartment building, killing 23, Putin hails "good dynamic" in Ukraine conflict.
This weekend, Russia fired many S-400 missiles, most of which were intercepted by Ukrainian defenses. On Sunday, after Russian missiles murdered 23 people in a Dnipro apartment building, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the "good dynamics" of his continuing assault on Ukraine.
Russia claims that it was ready to strike an early peace deal with Ukraine but the West ruined it
Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Russia was open to negotiations at the start of the war, but Western leaders urged Ukraine against it.
100 Ukrainian troops to train in Oklahoma; Russia nearly destroys Ukraine city: Live updates
About 100 Ukrainians are bound for Fort Sill in Oklahoma to learn how to use the Patriot missile defense system. Live updates.
Ukrainian defense intelligence official: Putin's command structure is 'very problematic'
CNN's Fred Pleitgen speaks to Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's Deputy Head of Defense Intelligence who says Russians are learning from their battlefield mistakes and making it harder for Ukraine's missiles to hit their ammunition depots and logistics hubs.
US advises Ukraine to hold off on major offensive until latest arms shipment: report
The U.S. has warned Ukraine off of launching another counter-offensive against Russia until the latest round of weaponry and training has been successfully implemented.
Russia's military reforms respond to NATO's expansion, Ukraine -chief of general staff
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia's new military reforms respond to possible NATO expansion and the use of Kyiv by the "collective West" to wage a hybrid war against Russia, the newly appointed general in charge of Russia's military operations in Ukraine said.
Russian Politicians Warns Western Governments: Arming Ukraine Will Result In 'Global Tragedy That Would Destroy Their Countries'
The Russian parliament’s lower house speaker is warning that the countries supplying Ukraine with powerful weapons risk their own destruction. State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that nations providing more powerful weapons to Ukraine could cause a “global tragedy that would destroy their countries,” reports the Associated Press.
Pentagon asks U.S. forces in South Korea to provide equipment for Ukraine
SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense has asked its forces stationed in South Korea to provide equipment to help Ukraine in the war against Russia, the U.S. military said on Thursday, adding the move has "zero impact" on its operations in the Asian country.
Russia says Ukraine storing arms at nuclear plants, Kyiv denies claim
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) on Monday accused Ukraine of storing Western-supplied arms at nuclear power stations across the country, an allegation dismissed as untrue by a senior Ukrainian official.
Ukraine, Iran's quests for freedom to dominate Berlin Film Festival
BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sean Penn's documentary portrait of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, filmed as Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, will be among headliners at next month's Berlin Film Festival, where a life achievement award will go to Steven Spielberg.
