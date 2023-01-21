The Mid-County Fire Protection District and the Camdenton Fire Department recently released their report for the 2022 year. The total incident report saw a 6.2 percent jump from last year, going from 2-thousand 2-hundred-and-fifty incidents to 2-thousand 3-hundred-and-90. Medical emergencies were the top incident response taking up 55 percent of the calls. “Good intent” calls such as smoke investigations and authorized burning requests were second with 328 total calls. The entirety of the fire protection district responded to an average of 6-and-a-half calls per day, with July being the busiest month of the year and Fridays being the busiest day. The average response time for the district stayed consistent this year at just over eight minutes. The department underwent a total of 6-thousand-7-hundred-and-74 hours of training.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO