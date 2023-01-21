Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Two injured in Highway 67 and Flucom Road accident
Two people were injured in a traffic accident on Highway 67 at Flucom Road on Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Richard Gilchrist of Festus was driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima and was making a left turn onto Flucom from 67 and pulled into the path of a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Kaleena Torkey of Mineral Point. Gilchrist and a passenger in Torkey’s vehicle, 34-year-old Craig Torkey, were both taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 4:45 Friday afternoon.
MDC: Mountain Lion struck on Missouri Highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation today announced that a mountain lion was struck by a vehicle at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge in Franklin County.
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
myozarksonline.com
KFBD School Closings and Other Wednesday Cancellations
The Pulaski County Courthouse in Waynesville will be closed Wednesday. The 25th Judicial Circuit Court will not be in session, and folks will be called and be notified of rescheduled court dates. Waynesville Municipal Court has called off hearing its court cases on Thursday. Individuals will be notified by mail...
KRMS Radio
Kaiser Woman Injured In Miller County Crash
A 38 year old Kaiser woman was treated for minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Friday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Amber Pasinki was driving her Ford pickup on Route D near Pine View Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a road sign, returned to the roadway, but then ran off the left side and struck two trees.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
Five people injured following crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 01/25
Camdenton R-3 Central College of Cosmetology. State Fair Community College – Lake of the Ozarks. The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:. COMC Medical Centers will open today with Mobile Unit in Richland starting at 9AM. If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it...
Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Barnett teen seriously injured in two-vehicle collision in Morgan County
Five people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandlee Stilfield, 38, of Barnett, was driving on Highway 52 on Saturday morning when he struck the back of a pickup truck that had slowed to make a turn. The impact forced the truck off the road.
krcgtv.com
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
Sullivan Independent News
Man Breaks Key Off In Ignition, Slashes Tires In Child Custody Dispute
A man allegedly broke a key off in the ignition and slashed the tires of a party he is having a child custody dispute with, leading to his arrest and two charges. Patrick R. Sullivan, 40, Washington, has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage. Sullivan...
KYTV
Three killed in wrong-way driver crash were heading to St. Robert, Mo. for a funeral of a family member
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sharon Farmer, Ukena Farmer, and Stephen Figgins were on their way to St. Robert, Missouri when a wrong-way driver hit them head-on on James River Freeway Friday morning. These three were family members of Kimsha Rosensteel. They were on their way to St. Robert for a...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
myozarksonline.com
The Mid-County Fire Protection District and the Camdenton Fire Department annual report
The Mid-County Fire Protection District and the Camdenton Fire Department recently released their report for the 2022 year. The total incident report saw a 6.2 percent jump from last year, going from 2-thousand 2-hundred-and-fifty incidents to 2-thousand 3-hundred-and-90. Medical emergencies were the top incident response taking up 55 percent of the calls. “Good intent” calls such as smoke investigations and authorized burning requests were second with 328 total calls. The entirety of the fire protection district responded to an average of 6-and-a-half calls per day, with July being the busiest month of the year and Fridays being the busiest day. The average response time for the district stayed consistent this year at just over eight minutes. The department underwent a total of 6-thousand-7-hundred-and-74 hours of training.
houstonherald.com
Winter storm leaves snow, slick roadways and many power outages
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Snowfall will begin to decrease from west to east this morning, the National Weather Service said. Areas east of Springfield will see an additional 1-3 inches of snowfall before ending later this morning. Roads remain...
kjluradio.com
New trial date set for man accused of fatal boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks
A new trial date is set for an Illinois man charged with a fatal boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks. Dylan McEwen, of Caseyville, Illinois, is charged with boating while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another. Last week, a Camden County judge set a new trial date for McEwen to begin November 27.
Comments / 0