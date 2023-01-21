Read full article on original website
King Charles' real estate company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter over unpaid rent
All Twitter signs and logos have been removed from its London office, but Elon Musk's company still occupies it, according to The Daily Telegraph.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Elon Musk increased security for his 76-year-old father Errol amid kidnapping fears, report says
Errol Musk told The US Sun that his son upgraded his protection at his home in South Africa with measures including 24/7 armed guards.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
US News and World Report
Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
US News and World Report
Canada Disappointed by U.S. Plan to Maintain Softwood Lumber Duties
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries. Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng was responding to the U.S. Commerce...
US News and World Report
Twitter Suspends Account of White Supremacist Nick Fuentes a Day After Restoration
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday suspended the account of white supremacist Nick Fuentes only a day after a decision to restore it led to widespread criticism. In a Twitter Space on Tuesday after his account was restored, Fuentes made several antisemitic comments, according to Hannah Gais,...
CNBC
Microsoft users hit with global cloud outage that impacted products like Teams and Outlook
Microsoft said it is investigating issues with several of its products, including Teams and Outlook. The U.S. technology giant said that users globally might not be able to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," the...
Google says U.S. Justice Department complaint is 'without merit'
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it believes the complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominance in digital advertising is "without merit".
US News and World Report
Who Let the Hawks Out?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It's a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin stokes 2024 campaign speculation after killing Ford battery plant over its links to China
It seemed like a deal any governor would love to tout, especially if dreaming of a move to the White House: 2,500 high-tech manufacturing jobs for an iconic American company in a long-struggling part of the state. But this week, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia nixed a proposed $3.5...
'Stock Prices Will Crater' if the U.S. Defaults on Debt, Economist Warns
With a debt limit fight looming in Congress, one leading expert is warning of catastrophic damage to the economy and major losses in the stock market if lawmakers are unable to avert a default. Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA. Gold IRAs help you protect...
US News and World Report
Investing in South Korean Stocks to Get Easier for Foreigners in 2023 - Regulator
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea plans to scrap a number of regulations in the local stock market within this year to make investment easier for foreign investors, its financial regulator said on Tuesday, in an effort to bring in more money into the market. The Financial Services Commission said in...
Netflix Keeps Making Big Mistakes That Disney Doesn't
The once-premium service may do something only lower-end rivals offer.
US News and World Report
ASML Beats Earnings Forecasts, Sees 2023 Growth Amid China Worries
VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, Europe's largest technology company, beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China. The maker of equipment to produce semiconductors has struggled to meet demand as top customers...
Scoop: Google seeks end to RNC email drama
Google is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit from the Republican National Committee accusing the tech giant of bias in its handling of email, as it ends a pilot program that allowed senders of campaign emails to bypass users' spam folders, per a filing seen by Axios. Why it matters: Conservatives...
US News and World Report
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
