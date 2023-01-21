ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
US News and World Report

Canada Disappointed by U.S. Plan to Maintain Softwood Lumber Duties

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries. Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng was responding to the U.S. Commerce...
CNBC

Microsoft users hit with global cloud outage that impacted products like Teams and Outlook

Microsoft said it is investigating issues with several of its products, including Teams and Outlook. The U.S. technology giant said that users globally might not be able to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," the...
US News and World Report

Who Let the Hawks Out?

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It's a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
US News and World Report

Investing in South Korean Stocks to Get Easier for Foreigners in 2023 - Regulator

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea plans to scrap a number of regulations in the local stock market within this year to make investment easier for foreign investors, its financial regulator said on Tuesday, in an effort to bring in more money into the market. The Financial Services Commission said in...
US News and World Report

ASML Beats Earnings Forecasts, Sees 2023 Growth Amid China Worries

VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, Europe's largest technology company, beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China. The maker of equipment to produce semiconductors has struggled to meet demand as top customers...
Axios

Scoop: Google seeks end to RNC email drama

Google is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit from the Republican National Committee accusing the tech giant of bias in its handling of email, as it ends a pilot program that allowed senders of campaign emails to bypass users' spam folders, per a filing seen by Axios. Why it matters: Conservatives...
US News and World Report

It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says

(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...

Comments / 0

Community Policy