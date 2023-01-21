The man Anthony Yarde is hoping to shock on Saturday night has been likened to Khabib Nurmagomedov and shares more than sporting similarities with the modern MMA great. Artur Beterbiev has the same birth place — Dagestan, the former autonomous republic within the Soviet Union — as the ex-UFC champion, and the contrast between his fearsomely violent performances within the ropes and his unassuming, respectful persona outside the ring have also earned him comparisons with Nurmagomedov.

