Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Artur Beterbiev? Pro boxing record, titles, KO rate, and is he Russian or Canadian?
The man Anthony Yarde is hoping to shock on Saturday night has been likened to Khabib Nurmagomedov and shares more than sporting similarities with the modern MMA great. Artur Beterbiev has the same birth place — Dagestan, the former autonomous republic within the Soviet Union — as the ex-UFC champion, and the contrast between his fearsomely violent performances within the ropes and his unassuming, respectful persona outside the ring have also earned him comparisons with Nurmagomedov.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is history on Anthony Yarde's side? British boxing star looking to make home advantage count against feared champ Artur Beterbiev
If British light-heavyweight star Anthony Yarde wants to become a world champion, he’s going to have to earn it. The 31-year-old Londoner has been largely written off in his bid to dethrone unified light-heavyweight king Artur Beterbiev at the Wembley Arena in London on January 28. Yarde (23-2, 22...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight date, start time, card, PPV price & odds for 2023 boxing fight
The third time will be the charm for Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, as the rivals will finally face off inside a boxing ring. It is YouTuber vs. Boxer in a battle for the ultimate bragging rights on February 26. This time, the playing field should be pretty even. Paul...
ng-sportingnews.com
Where Artur Beterbiev's perfect KO rate & record places him among boxing's best punchers in 2023
On Saturday night, at the Wembley Arena in London, Artur Beterbiev will defend his unified light heavyweight championship against British challenger Anthony Yarde. It is a battle of ferocious punchers that almost no one expects to go the 12-round distance. The attribute of punching power is always welcome in professional...
Comments / 0