ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Nottingham Forest vs Man United lineups, starting 11 for Carabao Cup semifinal first leg

Manchester United's trip to Nottingham Forest brings with it a tinge of nostalgia as the two sides face off in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal. Forest's long-awaited return to the Premier League has breathed new life into the club as they aim to recapture their glory days at the City Ground.

Comments / 0

Community Policy