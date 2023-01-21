Read full article on original website
Why Anthony Yarde vs. Artur Beterbiev fight is primed for historic KO upset according to Frank Warren
Britain’s Anthony Yarde faces the toughest test of his career to date when he challenges Russian knockout artist Artur Beterbiev for the unified light heavyweight championship at the Wembley Arena in London on Saturday. The 12-round bout will be broadcast by BT Sport in the U.K. and by ESPN in the U.S.
Who is Anthony Yarde? Record, stats & bio for Artur Beterbiev opponent in 2023 boxing fight
The blue touchpaper will be lit when fellow power punchers Anthony Yarde and Artur Beterbiev clash for the latter’s IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight titles at the Wembley Arena in London on Saturday. Despite having home advantage, the 31-year-old Yarde enters as a prohibitive underdog against the fearsome...
History of boxing vs MMA: How Mayweather, Shields and UFC stars have fared in fights amid Fury and Ngannou talks
Despite the derision levelled towards crossover fights between boxers and mixed martial artists over the decades, the fact remains that some of the greatest fighters of all time have crossed the divide to do battle in a new trade – often for the entertainment of millions. Boxing rookies KSI...
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2023 boxing match
Two hard-hitting fighters will face off for light-heavyweight gold on January 28. Artur Beterbiev defends the WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight titles against Anthony Yarde. The fight takes place inside London’s Wembley Arena. The winner of the bout could end up having a busy year. A fight against WBA...
Joshua Buatsi: I don't know why everyone's writing Anthony Yarde off against Artur Beterbiev
EXCLUSIVE — Anthony Yarde is being written off too readily ahead of his showdown with Artur Beterbiev, according to the Briton’s long-time domestic rival Joshua Buatsi. Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) will face fearsome unified light-heavyweight champion Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. On paper,...
Nottingham Forest vs Man United lineups, starting 11 for Carabao Cup semifinal first leg
Manchester United's trip to Nottingham Forest brings with it a tinge of nostalgia as the two sides face off in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal. Forest's long-awaited return to the Premier League has breathed new life into the club as they aim to recapture their glory days at the City Ground.
Last time Newcastle won a trophy: List of titles in Magpies history as they chase Carabao Cup 2023
A resurgent Newcastle United look set to secure their strongest Premier League finish in years, and there could also be some silverware by the time the season is over. The Magpies have revived their fortunes from relegation battlers to genuine challengers for a Champions League berth inside a dramatic 12 months on Tyneside.
