Australian Open 2023: Azarenka v Zhu, Tsitsipas beats Sinner in five-set epic – live

3.19pm GMT

Azarenka beats Zhu Azarenka 4-6 6-1 6-4

Zhu goes long from the baseline for 15-0, and then Azarenka does the same for 15-15. Then Zhu whips a forehand down the line for 15-30. And then Zhu gets a real stroke of luck off the let cord, and just stays in. Two break points, of course. This match will never ever end, it seems. Then Azarenka does better with her first serve for 30-40, and then gets lucky to go back to deuce. And then Zhu is tempted by Azarenka to go big, and she goes long. Match point, and then, after a long rally, the ball hit to her toes, Azarenka finds a winning shot, and it’s a beauty. What a win. What a performance from both players. Zhu walks off quickly, having made many friends in Melbourne.

3.10pm GMT

Azarenka 4-6 6-1 5-4 *Zhu

Azarenka gets to 15-30, and there’s a glimmer, and another glimmer when a double follows. And then, at 30-40, Zhu nets and Azrenka will serve for a first quarter-final place in six years.

3.05pm GMT

Azarenka* 4-6 6-1 4-4 Zhu

Azarenka’s turn to serve like a demon? Zhu begins to struggle to return serve. Another hold to love.

3.02pm GMT

Azarenka 4-6 6-1 3-4 *Zhu

Zhu races to 30-0, and then 40-0, and aces home, holding to love. Well well.

3.00pm GMT

Azarenka* 4-6 6-1 3-3 Zhu

Can I shock you? There’s a break point on offer. The first is saved by an Azarenka overhead but the second is blammed home by a Zhu forehand.

2.57pm GMT

Meanwhile, some content.

2.55pm GMT

Azarenka 4-6 6-1 3-2 *Zhu

Now, who will crack? Both look on the verge of it, and then gather themselves. It goes to deuce – again – and Azarenka hits the let cord. Then saves the next point. Zhu’s serve forces game point, and a hold of serve chance. As if that was going to happen, it’s saved by Azarenka. Zhu next nets a forehand to hand over the millionth break point. And saves that, too. But misses the backhand. It’s almost 2am in Melbourne, and Murray time is not long in coming. Azarenka, finally, breaks. And there’s a bathroom break. Know the feeling.

2.43pm GMT

Azarenka* 4-6 6-1 2-2 Zhu

Another long game, and it’s Zhu who is calling the shots, either by big misses or big winners. Azarenka is holding it down, looking for her chance, but also looking nervous. A double fault serves up another break chance, and it’s taken. The fourth successive break.

2.39pm GMT

Azarenka 4-6 6-1 2-1 *Zhu

Zhu looks on the charge, but this game is oscillating in both directions. Just as he gets to game point she double faults, and Azarenka completes the third successive break of this third set.

2.32pm GMT

Azarenka* 4-6 6-1 1-1 Zhu

Azarenka looks in danger of being broken but then Zhu makes a mess of a forehand, her weak point. And then the Chinese player hits back to force a second break point, and then takes it, burying a forehand, no less, down the line.

2.25pm GMT

Azarenka* 4-6 6-1 1-0 Zhu

This game too, like the rest, is a grinder. They are evenly matched despite two different styles. Zhu tries a drop at the net, and is anguished as it fails to go over. She smashes the next one through the gate, and saves the break point. Then another Zhu howler, and she hits the let cord. And finally, Azarenka finds a way to a break.

2.13pm GMT

Azarenka takes the second set 6-1, level at 1-1 with Zhu

Azarenka* 4-6 6-1 Zhu

The rallies are getting longer and longer, and we are past the 90-minute mark on this game. Zhu is down at 30-0 soon enough, and three set points arrive via a punched volley at the net. Zhu hits back, and continues that theme of each game being a close-run thing, only for Azarenka to finally close it out.

2.08pm GMT

Azarenka 4-6 5-1 *Zhu

Well well, Zhu hits back with three backhand winners. Long way back for her.

2.03pm GMT

Azarenka* 4-6 5-0 Zhu

The Belarusian’s eye is in now, and she digs out a backhand to go to 30-15. Zhu is not done, and despite the scoreboard this set has been very closely fought. A break point is reached by a clawing forehand but then surrendered. Azarenka’s mishit loops for another deuce when it seems she will claim the five-game lead. Zhu’s energy forces another break point, but Azarenka comes to the net to level again. This is a marathon match, the second of the evening session. And finally, the game is claimed as a service hold.

1.54pm GMT

Azarenka 4-6 4-0 *Zhu

A double break is looming though Zhu saves the first point by stop-volleying at the net, and then a good rally is won by Zhu’s energy, Azrenka only able to net means she goes to advantage. Azarenka then wins the longest rally of the match, forcing Zhu into scooping into the net. Then comes a failure from Zhu to find a winner down the line. And Zhu can’t keep the ball in.

1.45pm GMT

Azarenka* 4-6 3-0 Zhu

Azarenka is back in the swing of it, and as they duel at the net, she swishes home. Beginning to look as if three sets are nailed on.

1.42pm GMT

Azarenka 4-6 2-0 *Zhu

Zhu’s service game looked to be holding up, as is her long-rallying, though she misses a backhand at 30-0 up. But that allows Azarenka back in who makes hay on the second serve to make it to deuce, and then a break happens. This game may be in for the long haul.

1.36pm GMT

Azarenka* 4-6 1-0 Zhu

Azarenka takes the first game of the second set, winning it coming to the net.

1.31pm GMT

Zhu takes the first set 6-4 from Azarenka

Azarenka 4-6 *Zhu

The backhand continues to be the weapon of choice for Zhu. The forehand not so much and 15-15 comes after an error follows a huge forehand. Big serve lands her 30-15. But a huge backhand return levels at 30-30. Then, after a rally, an overhead is crashed to claim a set point. And then Azarenka is tempted into going long, and misses.

1.26pm GMT

Azarenka* 4-5 Zhu

Azarenka is not quite ready to give up the first set, and with a big forehand gets to 40-15. An ace means Zhu will have to serve out.

1.23pm GMT

Azarenka 3-5 *Zhu

A scamper to the net takes it to 15-0, then a good serve forces an error. Then another big serve, and then with Azarenka rooted to the stop, a clattering winner. The set is within reach.

1.20pm GMT

Azarenka* 3-4 Zhu

Zhu gets to break point again, Azarenka’s serve continuing to be a problem, and as Azarenka nets, the Chinese player has chance to put a serious marker down for this set.

China's Zhu Lin hits a return against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP/Getty Images

1.15pm GMT

Azarenka 3-3 *Zhu

Zhu is fighting back and finds her groove on her serve, to hold. This is a tight match, and may well stretch into those small Melburnian hour.

1.11pm GMT

Azarenka* 3-2 Zhu

Belarus back in the groove, and serves out well, having won the last three games.

1.08pm GMT

Azarenka 2-2 Zhu*

Zhu makes an amazing get from a let cord, and stuns the ball. Her backhand has been her main weapon here, and a highly useful one. A booming backhand claims the next point before Azarenka begins to come back into it. Zhu is taken to deuce, and then Azarenka blasts from the net to take a break point. Zhu saves that, but cannot prevent a break. Back on serve.

12.57pm GMT

Azarenka* 1-2 Zhu

Better from Azarenka, though also a bit of luck on going 40-0 up. But then Zhu forces Azarenka into an error after a fierce rally. 40-30, and then deuce, and the pressure goes back on. A lengthy exchange of deuces and advantages includes a double fault, and a backhand error. Zhu also looks nervous, and misses a gettable chance to double-break. Her hitting otherwise is decent, though she eventually succumbs and Azarenka holds.

12.43pm GMT

Azarenka 0-2 *Zhu

Zhu’s got the bit between her teeth, some big serving and big baseline hitting. Good stuff so far. And from the back of the court she claims the second game to love.

12.40pm GMT

Azarenka* 0-1 Zhu

The Belarusian serves first, and with a little nerviness. There’s a double fault to offer up two break points. Zhu goes for a winner to claim the break but goes wide of the line. And with a backhand, she takes the break, Azarenka looking very shaky indeed.

12.35pm GMT

Now that’s done, Azarenka v Zhu , the 24th seed against the Chinese player who is making a late-career surge. It’s still 20 degrees out there cloudy too, maybe a bit colder than that sounds.

12.22pm GMT

Sinner’s legs look to have deserted him as he leaves the court, clearly gutted. After the fourth set, the match looked his. Tsitsipas speaks to Jim Courier

I felt like I was out there for a century. That was a superb night, a ripper as they say here. I had an incredible opponent playing incredible tennis in the third and fourth set. I stayed calm like Rod Laver did in his day (Rod is in the crowd and acknowledges the crowd). I released my arm, and released my serve and it helped me to generate my power, a minor adjustment. I figured it out at one point. (His coaches’ not-coaching may hay helped).

12.17pm GMT

Tsitsipas beats Sinner 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3

An error hands over 15-0 to Tsitsipas, who gets to 30-0, but then makes a mess of a forehand for 30-15. Then he serves and comes forward for two match points, Sinner set flying. And, in whipping a forehand back from whence it came, he takes the first of them. After four hours of fun, it’s done.

Tsitsipas celebrates with the crowd. Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

Sinner congratulates Tsitsipas. Photograph: Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

12.13pm GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 5-3 *Sinner

Sinner is no quitter, and he will make Tsitsipas work for this. Tsitsipas goes long, and must serve out to reach the quarter-finals.

12.07pm GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 5-2 Sinner

Touching distance now for Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas races to 40-0 but then rims a backhand to let Sinner back in. And a huge serve takes him within a game of making it through.

Tsitsipas serves an ace. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

12.05pm GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 4-2 *Sinner

Three more break points for Tsitsipas, as Sinner appears on the verge of malfunction. Tsitsipas takes a tumble in failing to convert the second. Then comes another huge Sinner serve. But this time, Sinner makes an error and goes long. Tsitsipas can win the next game and take real control.

11.59am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 3-2 Sinner

A wild forehand from Sinner takes it to 40-15. And Tsitsipas has a rather comfortable hold to his name.

11.55am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 2-2 *Sinner

Chance for Tsitsipas, a big one as Sinner makes three mistakes and offers up three break points. The crowd are on the side of the Greek lad now. He makes a mess of a second serve to cough up the first chance. Then a clubbing, angled forehand takes it to 30-40. A big serve and it’s deuce. A big roar, too, from Sinner. He has the advantage, and then another huge forehand takes it. That chance for Tsitsipas is gone.

11.47am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 2-1 Sinner

A rather less easy service game for Tsitsipas, and he is thankful to Sinner for making a mess at 30-30. Big noise in the Rod Laver now.

11.44am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 1-1 *Sinner

Sinner’s drop shot is causing Tsitsipas big problems, and he also holds to love.

11.41am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 1-0 Sinner

It’s 10.38pm in Melbourne, early as these things go. Sinner starts the fifth set by missing a sitter of an overhead. Tsitsipas serves out confidently. Every hold is a big hold at this point.

11.37am GMT

Sinner takes the fourth set, takes Tsitsipas to a decider

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 *Sinner

Tsitsipas’s return lands 0-15 but then comes an ace. And another ace, a postage stamp affair in the corner of the box. But then comes an untimely double. A 200kph serve is unreturned for set point, and the same goes for the next one.

Sinner aces his way to win the fourth set. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP/Getty Images

11.32am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-5 Sinner

Tsitsipas races to 40-0, a big second serve on the third point taking him there. And a decent second serve takes the game. Sinner must serve this one out.

11.29am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 3-6 3-5 *Sinner

Tsitsipas Senior is doing some talking from the stands. But Sinner’s doing his talking on the court. And he holds to love.

11.25am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 3-6 3-4 Sinner

Sinner races to three break points, and it looks as if Tsitsipas has given up on this set. The first is netted after a big serve. Then Tsitsipas wins a rally to get back to 30-40. Then comes a big serve for the saver, and at deuce he serves his way back in. The pendulum swings to Sinner.

11.19am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 3-6 2-4 *Sinner

Sinner blams a huge serve and that maintains his stranglehold on the fourth set, and we are headed for a fifth, surely now.

11.14am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 3-6 2-3 Sinner

Two break points for Sinner, Tsitsipas on the rack here. His ace goes in, just as the VAR tells us. A big serve takes him to deuce. But a shanked forehand off a Sinner baseline hit means there’s a double break on offer. It’s saved by an overhead from Tsitsipas. And then a big serve to squawks from the fans.

11.08am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 3-6 1-3 *Sinner

The Tsitsipas team are doing that coaching-while-not-coaching thing, and are looking through the analytics. Their boy needs a way back in. He still leads but that’s precarious. Sinner finds a big serve at 30-30. And a way to win another game. He’s in control.

11.02am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 3-6 1-2 Sinner

The comeback is fully on now. Tsitsipas tries to make this one as easy as the last service game but then overhits a backhand to the back of the court. And then squirts a drop into the net. Deuce, and then a break point. A key moment, and Sinner nets a backhand. But then he loops a drop over, and another break is on. And after a long rally, he forces Tsitsipas into scraping the ball out.

Sinner celebrates a hard won point. Photograph: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

10.55am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 3-6 1-1 *Sinner

And Sinner holds with some ease, too. The pressure has been released a little, but a crescendo awaits soon enough.

10.52am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 3-6 1-0 Sinner

An easy hold for Tsitsipas and that will be welcome.

10.43am GMT

Sinner takes the third set 6-3, Tsitsipas leads 2-1

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 3-6 *Sinner

Tsitsipas grimaces at his coaching team after messing up a backhand, then comes a Sinner ace. 30-0. Then another. Three set points. Then another, three aces in a row gets the job done.

Fans hold the Italy's flag. Photograph: Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

10.41am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 3-5 Sinner

Tsitsipas challenges a call on the line when he thought he had dropped a winner. It turned out to be a big miss. That puts him 0-15 down. Then Sinner clatters a forehand winner for 0-30. He goes for broke on a backhand and misses. 15-30. But no matter, he reads a second serve to take two set points. They are both saved. Then another is saved by the Tsitsipas serve. A whipped backhand seizes the advantage for Tsitsipas. A weak slice and that’s several set points saved.

10.33am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 2-5 *Sinner

Big, big hold from Sinner and Tsitsipas must serve to save the set.

Sinner hits a return. Photograph: Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

10.30am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 2-4 Sinner

Tsitsipas makes sure the third set isn’t fully surrendered by serving out with more steadiness, including a serve of 204 kph.

10.26am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 1-4 *Sinner

Sinner sees his chance. But Tsitsipas wants back in, too. A thrilling rally, with Sinner scurrying all over the court, is won by Tsitsipas at the net. It goes to 30-30. And then a break-back point, this time saved with another drop shot. Big roar as Sinner watches a forehand fly past him and out. But then Sinner gets his angles wrong in whipping his forehand out. He eventually holds, and has a big lead in the third set.

10.18am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 1-3 Sinner

The Australian fans doing that weird Crazy Frog thing that your tennis tifosi like. No “let’s go, Sinner, let’s go” just yet. To those who grew up in English football, such things seem so..polite. Tsitsipas meanwhile taken to deuce having looked in control of the game. And there’s a break point on offer, too. It’s saved, Tsitsipas coming to the net to read Sinner’s forehand. The next break point is saved by a wonderful, brave backhand that hits the angle at the back of the court. Sinner is undimmed, and whips through a backhand for another break. Can he take it? With a measured drop shot, he finally does it.

10.09am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 1-2 *Sinner

Tsitsipas is getting annoyed with himself. Sinner holds his serve with a little more ease than in the first game.

10.03am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 1-1 Sinner

Big hold! Sinner sees his way back in, and Tsitsipas is annoyed as he makes an unforced error to offer up two break points. Then it’s Sinner’s turn to make mistakes, and to deuce they go. Sinner gets another break point, and makes another mess of it. He’s had chances but has kept missing them. Tsitsipas saves yet another, and then a huge serve hands him game point…before yet another Sinner error. Relief for the Greek.

9.57am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 0-1 *Sinner

Sinner faces a long way back but both players begin the third set playing like two amateurs at Mellor Tennis Club, making mistake after mistake. That’s what pressure does to you. That Australian voice recording of “out” is put through its paces. Sinner crawls over the line. That was a breaking chance, but both players look well off it.

9.48am GMT

Tsitsipas takes the second set 6-4, and leads 2-0

Tsitsipas* 6-4 6-4 Sinner

A wobble on the first point, and then a stroke of luck as Sinner misses for 15-15. Sinner then smacks the ball out for 30-15, pushed to the limit. But then, as the ball skips up, Tsitsipas clatters the net with a forehand. And then, real risk-taking values from Sinner, as his forehand snares a break point. It’s saved with a skidding serve that follows Tsitsipas being warned for timewasting. Then comes an ace. Set point, and the first serve smashes out, as does a forehand when a winner was going begging. Another set point as Sinner gets his sums wrong on a backhand. First serve missed again. The second one sees Sinner unable to return, and it’s a two-set lead.

Tsitsipas reacts. Photograph: Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

Fans wave flags as Tsitsipas wins the second set. Photograph: Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

9.39am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 5-4 Sinner*

Sinner needs to hold, and this is where he was broken in the previous set. He goes 0-15 down. And then 0-30 down. There’s three break points on offer after Tsitsipas goes to the net. And he takes the first with a crashing, angled forehand from the back of the court. He can serve out for the second set.

9.36am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 4-4 Sinner

The nerves might be jangling but Tsitsipas’ serve is holding up just fine.

9.32am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 3-4 *Sinner

A cracking backhand from Sinner takes the game to 40-0, a superb shot, and the Italian’s eye looks fully in. An ace sees him into retaking the lead in the second set.

9.30am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 3-3 Sinner

Will the Greek wobble? It briefly looks as if he might, only for him to recover his step, and served out at 40-30.

9.24am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 2-3 *Sinner

To go 40-15 up, Sinner comes out on top in a great rally, using the speed of the ball to drop a winner beyond Tsitsipas. Both players are ratcheting it up now. And Sinner feathers a drop shot to take the lead in the second set.

Sinner cushions a return. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

9.20am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 2-2 *Sinner

Tsitsipas’ turn to wobble? Sinner lands a break point, and one that he takes. The Italian has a route back into the match.

9.14am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 2-1 *Sinner

Sinner’s serve looks in, having lost it so cheaply in the first set. And then the collywobbles resume and Tsitsipas has a breaking chance, and he takes it with gusto. He’s on his way, and Sinner is fading at the moments of great importance.

9.10am GMT

Tsitsipas* 6-4 1-1 Sinner

Tsitsipas gets to 40-0 with comfort, and then looks to get the job done at 40-15, only to smash the ball down the line and out. Still, he gets it done on 40-30.

9.06am GMT

Tsitsipas 6-4 0-1 Sinner*

Sinner gets back in the groove, with a big serve for 40-15, his second ace. The game is claimed with some ease as Tsitsipas hist weakly into the net.

9.01am GMT

Tsitsipas takes the first set 6-4

Tsitsipas 6-4 Sinner*

A fist pump as a serve is unreturned for 15-0, and then a walloped forehand for 30-0. Then Sinner can’t keep a backhand in, and there’s three set points on offer. The first goes west as a backhand goes outside the line. And then Sinner is wild in smashing the ball out. That was easier than it looked like it might be.

Greece's Tsitsipas wins the first set. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

8.57am GMT

Tsitsipas 5-4 Sinner*

Sinner sees a chance to make it 40-30 but crashes into the net cord. And then, after a long rally, coughs up a break with an overhit. Tsitsipas can serve for the first set.

8.52am GMT

Tsitsipas* 4-4 Sinner

Two breaks points, three points quickly and Sinner has a way back in. Tsitsipas saves the first. But with a leap, and a crashing backhand, Sinner ties the match. Game on! We may have a long haul ahead.

8.47am GMT

Tsitsipas 4-3 Sinner*

Sinner isn’t done, and his serve is crackling into gear, too. A decent volley at the net takes him to 40-0. But then, after a lovely rally, he can only chop into the net for 40-30, and there’s danger. Tsitsipas misjudges a forehand and it ends up being a decent hold.

8.42am GMT

Tsitsipas* 4-2 Sinner

Tsitsipas is finding his eye on serve, and in coming to the net on 30-15, shows off his athleticism. A whipped forehand gives him a stranglehold on the set. The pressure now on the Italian to hold his serve.

8.37am GMT

Tsitsipas 3-2 Sinner*

It’s not an especially crackling atmosphere on the Rod Laver, and seats nearest the court ate empty but Sinner is getting some support. He wins some applause with a neat, angled drop shot. And then Tsitsipas overcooks his return for a love hold.

A Sinner fan waves Italy's national flag. Photograph: Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

8.34am GMT

Tsitsipas* 3-1 Sinner

It’s been a match of small rallies but a long one takes the Greek to 30-0. Sinner gets to the net for 15-30, but Tsitsipas serves out.

8.30am GMT

Tsitsipas 2-1 Sinner*

This one is tight, and likely to be for a while yet. Sinner serves out to 30, and gets on the scoreboard.

Sinner plays a forehand. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

8.26am GMT

Tsitsipas* 2-0 Sinner

Sinner strikes back, and races to 0-30. The sun is still beating down at what used to be known as Flinders Park, just near what I recall as quite a spectacular, art-deco station. Tsitsipas is given three break points to save, and does so for the first with a crashing forehand. Two more and it’s deuce. Sinner whips a service return to claim a fourth break point, and that’s saved. It turns out to be a big, early hold for Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas hits a return. Photograph: Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

8.20am GMT

Tsitsipas 1-0 Sinner*

Not a great start for Sinner, which is the usual rule of things, and Tsitsipas has an opening break of serve.

8.19am GMT

Here’s today’s big news, and a shock in the women’s competition.

Meanwhile, Djok’s been complaining about those Andy Murray nightshifts.

8.09am GMT

Premable

Welcome to wherever you are, as a great Australian once put it. No Murray time on this middle Sunday as the great Scot has departed after playing about the same amount of hours as it used to take Roger Federer to win the whole tournament. Instead, Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Italy’s Jannik Sinner. The Greek is yet to achieve legendary status, and wants to break his duck of being in the last three semis but never reaching the final. Sinner meanwhile, was a quarter -finalist last year, as he was in all four Slams, and lost to Sasha Zverev in the last eight.

After this one, Azarenka, who won this title ten years ago, her second, and she takes on Zhu Lin, who is at the furthest point she has ever reached in this or any Grand Slam.

All that and the latest news and features. Join me.