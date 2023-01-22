ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Real Joe Biden Goofs On 'SNL' Monologue That Aubrey Plaza Is More Popular Than He Is

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHeDv_0kNBGXMu00

President Joe Biden turned up via video during actor Aubrey Plaza ’s “ Saturday Night Live ” monologue to quip that, yes, she’s more popular than he is in their home state of Delaware.

Plaza, milking a bit her cynical, superior character Harper from “ The White Lotus ” boasted to the audience she was from Delaware and “was actually voted the most famous person” from the state, even edging out Biden.

“That’s a fact, and he was pissed; he was livid,” she insisted.

That’s when the president popped up on video. “Aubrey, you’re the most famous person out of Delaware, and there’s no question about that,” he smiled. “We’re just grateful you made it out of ‘The White Lotus’ alive.”

It was Plaza’s first time hosting the show, but not her first time spending days around a “Saturday Night Live” crew. Though she blew an audition to become an “SNL” cast member, she worked as an NBC Studio page.

She got to know the “SNL” set design team and noted that they “win Emmys, they win Tonys, and they’re some of the sickest perverts I’ve ever met — and I’m a freak.”

When she offered a crazy tour backstage — like the kind she claims she gave as a page — she had a happy reunion with former “SNL” cast member Amy Poehler, star of “Parks and Recreation,” on which Plaza used to play apathetic bureaucrat April Ludgate.

The audience went wild.

Watch it here :

Comments / 6

Cid Peirce Quakenbush
3d ago

Anyone else remember when SNL was great? It's been years, but they actually were something people watched every Saturday night. Then Obama was elected, and SNL went left. Now with Biden they're full on WOKE and far left. I guess it's true...go WOKE, go broke. They should've stuck with great comedy from both sides. Non biased and full on comedy without worries of offending 1%.

Reply
14
Guest
3d ago

My House plant 🪴 is smarter and more popular then Biden.

Reply
19
not cassie
3d ago

did the dozens of viewers enjoy?

Reply
15
Related
TODAY.com

Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunite on ‘SNL’ — in character!

Former “Parks and Rec” stars Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunited on Weekend Update during Plaza’s first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Watch as Poehler, as character Leslie Knope, tries her hand at some jokes.Jan. 23, 2023.
The List

Barbara Walters' Resurfaced Interview With Donald Trump Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Although Barbara Walters died on December 30 at age 93, the renowned journalist and television icon leaves behind an enduring legacy. As Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, posted on Twitter following news of Walters' death, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time..." From controversial world leaders, like Fidel Castro, to pop culture icons, like Elizabeth Taylor, Walters constantly delivered on her no-nonsense approach to journalism, and for that she will be missed.
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
TheDailyBeast

Bowen Yang Nails Lying Drag Queen George Santos on SNL

Saturday Night Live opened its first episode of 2023 with an NFL post-game show. But the real star was Fox’s newest sideline reporter: Bowen Yang as Congressman George Santos.“Now George, first of all, congrats on an amazing career,” James Austin Johnson’s Jimmy Johnson said. “I didn’t even know you played football, but I see here you were the first player to lead the league in passing and rushing.”“That’s correct,” Santos replied. “I’m sort of the real Bo Jackson. And I’m proud to be the first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football.” After taking credit for the Philadelphia Eagles...
Rolling Stone

Leslie Jones Asks White People in New York How They’re Celebrating MLK Jr. Day

Following Trevor Noah’s departure from the Daily Show in December, former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones made her debut on the Comedy Central show Tuesday night. The first of several planned guest hosts, Jones took to the city streets on Monday to ask New Yorkers how they were celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The episode, which aired on Tuesday, sought to answer the question, “Do white people know how to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?” The effervescent Jones surveyed an array of people, and the answers varied from “going to get coffee” to “shopping,” leading to...
NEW YORK STATE
Collider

'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0

You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
The Atlantic

Aubrey Plaza Gave SNL Permission to Get Weird

Aubrey Plaza’s mischief as an intern began long before she played the sardonic April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation. During college, she briefly served as a page at NBC, where she spent her time sharing fake facts on the tours she led and sneaking off to vomit away her hangovers. Unsurprisingly, Plaza lasted only a few months before being asked to leave, but in her short stint at the network, she got the chance to trail SNL’s design department. “I was stalking, lurking in the shadows,” she told Jimmy Fallon earlier this week.When Plaza took the stage last night to...
BBC

M&Ms replacing spokescandies with comedian Maya Rudolph

Candy company M&Ms indefinitely paused their "spokescandies" and replaced them with a new face - that of US comedian Maya Rudolph. The move comes after a rebrand of the cartoon versions of the chocolate treat, which appear in advertisements, caused a backlash. The mascot changes were not meant to "break...
Deadline

‘SNL’ Parodies ‘M3GAN’ With Allison Williams Cameo, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

Horror movie M3GAN has been a such a breakout box office hit, a sequel already has been greenlighted. What’s more, the film’s titular character — an AI doll who kills people while protecting the orphaned girl she was given to by her aunt (Allison Williams) — has become an unexpected gay icon. This is the theme Saturday Night Live honed in on with its M3GAN spoof, featuring Chloe Fineman with another flawless impersonation as the humanoid droid doll and host Aubrey Plaza as M3GAN 2.0, the star of the sequel which “promises to be even more gay.” The two enjoy a...
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy