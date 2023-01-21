– Property owners in parts of seven counties in central and east Alabama may be impacted by a proposed updating of federal flood insurance rate maps. A come-and-go open house this Thursday, Jan. 26 at Tuskegee University in Tuskegee will assist landowners in the Lower Tallapoosa Watershed area in determining if their property and structures will be affected by the newly drafted, but not finalized maps. Homeowners and landowners who have federal flood insurance pay rates based on the flood maps.

