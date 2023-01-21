Read full article on original website
Crypto Community Prepares for Altcoin Pump in the Coming Days
Crypto Community Prepares for Altcoin Pump in the Coming Days. Crypto enthusiasts expect altcoins to rally long after the market enters into consolidation. Altcoins surge after market rally exhaustion has become a historical pattern. Sustained altcoin rallies are a characteristic of lower market cap and high volatility of altcoins. There...
Key US Inflation Gauge Seen Slowing But Leaving Fed Wanting More
© Bloomberg. Shoppers carry bags inside the Westfield San Francisco Centre shopping mall in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Year-over-year retail gains may moderate as shoppers opt to remain home ahead of the holidays amid a surge in Covid-19 omicron cases, and as people stick to pandemic-boosted online-shopping habits.
Fed Unlikely to Relent on Its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
Here Are Top 10 Cryptos by Github Development Activity
Here Are Top 10 Cryptos by Github Development Activity. Santiment, a market intelligence platform has released the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies by Github development activity. Top on the list is Polkadot (DOT), followed by Kusama (KSM). Cardano (ADA) is third on the list with 337 development activities over the...
Mexico early-January prices exceed market forecasts, rate hikes expected
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's headline inflation accelerated and exceeded expectations in early January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday, marking the first monthly pickup since September as markets brace for fresh interest rate hikes ahead. Annual headline inflation in the first half of the month reached 7.94%,...
Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price
© Reuters Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price. Bitcoin analyst compares current market situation with pre-Terra crash period. Trader_J says Bitcoin market is being pumped using BUSD stablecoin. The analyst describes the situation to be scary, as prices may drop sharply. Acclaimed Bitcoin analyst Trader_J on Twitter...
Block downgraded on concerns recent gains will 'evaporate'
© Reuters. Block downgraded on concerns recent gains will "evaporate" Shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) traded lower by nearly 4% Wednesday morning after the stock’s recommendation was reduced from Outperform to Market Perform at Oppenheimer. The downgrade followed recent gains in the stock, with shares up 43% in the last three months. Analysts are concerned this strength won’t last.
Bitcoin, ETH, Cardano, Avalanche Down After Strong 2023 Beginning
© Reuters Bitcoin, ETH, Cardano, Avalanche Down After Strong 2023 Beginning. Bitcoin anticipates its first back-to-back daily dip in 2023. BTC declined 2.5%, trading at $22,380. Other cryptocurrencies including Ether, Cardano, and Avalanche were also in red. Following a disappointing earnings projection from technological heavyweight Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) that dampened...
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
Tesla Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its fourth quarter report tomorrow, January 25th, 2023, after the market closes. Analysts expect the EV giant to post EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $24.03 billion. Raw numbers aside,...
U.S. worker shortage denting Freeport-McMoRan's copper output
(Reuters) -Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned on Wednesday that its struggle to find workers in the United States is limiting the amount of copper it can produce for the green energy transition. The worker shortage reflects the talent crunch facing the broader mining industry, as well as the wider macroeconomic trend of...
PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025
© Reuters. PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025. PlanB has revealed his 2023-2025 prediction for Bitcoin. The Twitter personality predicts that a bull market is imminent. Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,078.76, a 1.61% increase. The creator of the Stock-to-Flow model, popularly known by his pseudonym PlanB, has taken...
Gold Likely to See New Highs Soon
Data from the US was disappointing while data from the Eurozone was positive. Gold needs a healthy correction to rebound and break above crucial resistance zones. In the near term, a pullback to the 1,845-1,876 zone will indicate that the precious metal might rebound. While global markets had a momentary...
Silver and the $24 Problem
Since Sept. 1, 2022, when silver just touched $17.50/oz, it then rallied 37% in three months to hit $24. For the past six weeks, silver has been stuck in congestion and become rangebound. The range has been tight, from a floor at $23 to just above $24. This congestion typically...
