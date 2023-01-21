Read full article on original website
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wauwatosa to begin in June
Milwaukee County's bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wawautosa is set to begin passenger service on June 4.
Milwaukee moves to tear down Northridge Mall - by buying it
The city of Milwaukee is now attempting to take ownership of Northridge Mall in an effort to demolish it faster, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
New job with City of Milwaukee hopes to tackle reckless driving
As part of the City of Milwaukee’s commitment to Vision Zero, the goal of achieving zero traffic deaths, it is looking for a person to lead this effort.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jilly’s Car Wash proposed to replace Albanese’s Roadhouse
WAUKESHA — After decades in business, Albanese’s Roadhouse is in the process of being sold. A Jilly’s Car Wash is proposed for 2301 Bluemound Road. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit on Wednesday for the facility, proposed where Albanese’s Roadhouse currently sits. The lawyer for the Albanese family, Robert Moodie, said the business has entered into a proposed agreement with Jilly’s Car Wash to sell the property to them. It is contingent on all the necessary approvals from the city of Waukesha. They are hoping to close in March or early April.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee $150M structural budget deficit, study explores solutions
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police, fire, public works and even libraries are in danger due to a lack of money. The Greater Milwaukee Committee is paying to study the city's budget and possible revenue fixes. Milwaukee is facing a $150 million budget deficit, and one leader says that's far too high...
CBS 58
Brookfield alderman under fire for comments some find discriminatory and classist
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Brookfield alderman is under fire for comments many perceive as discriminatory and classist. Alderman Kris Seals made the comments Jan. 17 while discussing an affordable housing development. A California company is looking to include a multifamily housing complex in its Brookfield development. Seals opposes...
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall demoliton remains on hold, owner in contempt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge on Tuesday, Jan. 24 found the owner of Northridge Mall in contempt of court for failing to secure the property. The owner, US Black Spruce Enterprise Group, is appealing an order to raze the shuttered property. The city of Milwaukee is trying to move forward with plans to demolish it.
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
State orders Kenosha nursing home into compliance after resident death
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has barred a Kenosha senior living center from taking in new residents until it complies with health and safety standards.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
wpr.org
Closing the homeownership gap between white and Black families
Only 25% of Black families in Milwaukee own their homes, which is roughly half the rate of white homeownership. The nonprofit Acts Housing is trying to reverse that worsening trend with financial guidance for families of color in Milwaukee and Beloit.
Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project
Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
Semi carrying 42K pounds of paper rolls over, shutting down I-43/I-894
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A semitruck rollover left all southbound lanes closed on I-43 and eastbound lanes on I-894 near the Hale Interchange Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened around 4:55 a.m. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver suffered minor injuries. The semi was carrying...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County equity commission finds Black adults nearly seven times more likely than whites to be arrested
Black adults were nearly seven times more likely to be arrested in Kenosha County than their white counterparts, a finding a local commission believes may indicate disproportionate treatment by local law enforcement. A report prepared by the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission — based on 2021 state crime...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee considering lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee is considering significant legal action against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts. The Common Council has been discussing possible legal action for months, and now an alderman confirms the city attorney is looking to move forward. 3rd District...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Annette Jackson is Running to Represent the 5th Aldermanic District of Milwaukee
Annette Jackson is running to bring her talents and experience to the District 5 Alderperson position. She is looking to occupy the seat vacated by Nikiya Dodd. Six candidates will be challenging her for the position. Born in Chicago, she has called Milwaukee her home for over 40 years. Ms....
Shopping Black owned businesses at Sherman Phoenix
The collaborative space holds over 25 Black owned businesses with even more entrepreneurs coming every month during their Black Out Saturday pop-up marketplace.
