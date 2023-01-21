ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jilly’s Car Wash proposed to replace Albanese’s Roadhouse

WAUKESHA — After decades in business, Albanese’s Roadhouse is in the process of being sold. A Jilly’s Car Wash is proposed for 2301 Bluemound Road. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit on Wednesday for the facility, proposed where Albanese’s Roadhouse currently sits. The lawyer for the Albanese family, Robert Moodie, said the business has entered into a proposed agreement with Jilly’s Car Wash to sell the property to them. It is contingent on all the necessary approvals from the city of Waukesha. They are hoping to close in March or early April.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee $150M structural budget deficit, study explores solutions

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police, fire, public works and even libraries are in danger due to a lack of money. The Greater Milwaukee Committee is paying to study the city's budget and possible revenue fixes. Milwaukee is facing a $150 million budget deficit, and one leader says that's far too high...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall demoliton remains on hold, owner in contempt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge on Tuesday, Jan. 24 found the owner of Northridge Mall in contempt of court for failing to secure the property. The owner, US Black Spruce Enterprise Group, is appealing an order to raze the shuttered property. The city of Milwaukee is trying to move forward with plans to demolish it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project

Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
BROOKFIELD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI

