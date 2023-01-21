ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Basketball Races Past Shepherd, 94-47

WEST CHESTER, PA— The West Chester women's basketball team won its fourth straight PSAC contest on Monday, pulling away from the Shepherd Rams in the second half en route to a 94-47 win over the Rams. West Chester improved to 11-7 overall and to 8-4 in the PSAC while Shepherd fell to 0-17 overall and 0-12 in PSAC league play.
Women's Basketball Returns Home to Host Shepherd

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Coming off its third win in a row after defeating ESU on the road on Saturday afternoon, the West Chester women's basketball team (10-7, 7-4) begins a busy week on Monday night vs Shepherd (0-16, 0-11) starting at 5:30 p.m. in Hollinger Field House. Series Information. West...
