Florida State

Florida Senate committee discusses possible fee hikes on electric vehicles

(The Center Square) —The Florida Senate Transportation Committee met in Tallahassee on Tuesday to discuss fees to be imposed on Floridians who drive electric vehicles. The committee was tasked to work out appropriate fees, depending on what type of EV was being used. Battery-only cars would have a higher fee than a hybrid that uses an internal combustion motor in tandem with the battery.
