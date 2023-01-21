Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has recommended California Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for seats on the House Intelligence Committee—even though Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he won’t have it. In a letter on Monday, Jeffries wrote that Schiff, who was formerly the panel’s chairman, and Swalwell are “eminently qualified” to continue working on the committee, asking McCarthy to keep them there, according to The Hill. “Together, these Members have over two decades of distinguished leadership providing oversight of our nation’s Intelligence Community, in addition to their prosecutorial work in law enforcement prior to serving in Congress,” Jeffries said. McCarthy, who can reject the appointments without a full vote from House members, has said he doesn’t think the California Democrats are suitable for the panel. “What I am doing with the Intel Committee [is] bringing it back to the jurisdiction it’s supposed to do. Forward-looking to keep this country safe, keep the politics out of it,” McCarthy recently told reporters.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO