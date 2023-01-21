Microsoft is laying off 10,000 members of its workforce, according to a statement from the tech giant. The company had initially onboarded 50,000 employees during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a move largely due to an increased demand for products from customers studying and working from home. Now, as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explained in the statement, those same customers are doing “more with less” and product demand has decreased.

