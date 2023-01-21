Read full article on original website
‘Players really don’t like this type of thing’: Retired NHL goaltender Mike McKenna reacts to Darryl Sutter’s comments on Jakob Pelletier
In the wake of Darryl Sutter’s post-game comments about Jakob Pelletier on Saturday afternoon, longtime professional hockey goaltender Mike McKenna weighed in on the situation alongside Frank Seravalli on Monday’s episode of the Daily Faceoff Live show. In an exchange that has been played and replayed tens of...
Revisiting Capitals’ Trade for Anthony Mantha
On April 12, 2021, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2022 second-round draft pick. The trade deadline acquisition was a shock to many fans, as Vrana was having a solid season with the Capitals, and seemed to be the stronger player compared to Mantha. Trading away Panik was solely to free up money, but giving up one of the team’s core future pieces with two high-level draft selections seemed mind-boggling at the time.
3 Capitals Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Washington Capitals currently sit in a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and general manager (GM) Brian MacLellan won’t be looking back any time soon. It’s go time for the Capitals as management confirmed, if Alex Ovechkin is still on the team, Washington is going all-in to win the Cup.
Flyers royally screwed in overtime; lose to Kings 4-3
Taking a point home in the standings, the Philadelphia Flyers can’t help but feel slighted in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings, 4-3. Back-and-forth, the first period featured four goals and not a sustained lead in sight. First, Owen Tippett showed his patience on the odd-man rush, dishing to James van Riemsdyk for the first goal, 1-0. Then, Anze Kopitar tied the game four seconds into the Kings’ first powerplay opportunity, 1-1. Soon after, Kevin Hayes chipped a pass to Wade Allison, who finished like a true power-forward, scoring his rebound, 2-1. As quickly as the Flyers took the lead, Kopitar was there to erase it following efficient skating by Adrian Kempe, 2-2.
Wild’s Matt Dumba among trade deadline’s top boom/bust assets
Looking toward the trade deadline, let's focus on Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who moved up to No. 9 on last week’s latest Trade Targets board. He’s been in the news after coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch for two consecutive games last week before returning him to the lineup on Tuesday night in Tampa.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Confident Reaction After Learning The Bucks Played With A Completely Healthy Roster After 280 Days
Back in the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered the NBA by winning the 2021 championship. It was the only thing missing from Giannis' otherwise perfect resume. But since winning the NBA title, the Bucks have been bitten by the bad luck bug. Last season, the...
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2022-23 Midseason Rankings
In the aftermath of the 2022 NHL Draft, one thing was clear: the Detroit Red Wings had established a deep prospect pool with at least one high-end prospect at almost every position. Since Steve Yzerman took over as the general manager of the Red Wings in the Spring of 2019, Detroit has added exactly 40 prospects in the draft, with some already making an impact in the NHL. But in the world of professional sports, having a good quantity of prospects only matters if there’s enough quality spread throughout the pool.
