Anyone who has ever visited Walt Disney World Resort knows firsthand that food and drink purchases don’t often come cheap. With the Disney Dining Plan still unavailable and Disney theme park ticket prices soaring so high, you may be more than a little reluctant about which kinds of snacks and refreshments are worth overpaying for. But what if I were to tell you that there are some rather unique ways to even score food and drink options that are free at Disney World? From satisfying samplings to comps that come included as part of a package deal, here are 10 free things to eat and drink around Disney World.

19 DAYS AGO