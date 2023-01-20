VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton wrestling got back in the win column last Saturday with a 19-13 win at Harvard in a tightly contested dual. The Bearcats will wrestle in West Gym for the first and only time this season on Thursday night against Hofstra. Binghamton has won eight of the 15 meetings against Hofstra dating back to 2000. The Bearcats will look for revenge after losing the last dual between the two teams in 2020. Prior to that dual, Binghamton had won the last five meetings against the Pride.

