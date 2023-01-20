Read full article on original website
Men's basketball hosts Vermont on "Pack the House Night"
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton men's basketball (8-11, 4-2 AE) faces America East kingpin Vermont (10-10, 4-2 AE) Wednesday night in a battle of second-place teams. In front of what is expected to be a large Events Center crowd for Weis Markets "Pack the House Night," the matchup pits a rising Bearcats team that has been quick out of the gate in conference play against a Catamounts team that has been the frontrunner in the America East for more than a decade.
Women’s Basketball Heads to Vermont
- Binghamton (10-10, 3-4 AE) lost 50-46 to visiting Maine on Saturday. Sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman scored a team-best 16 points while senior guard Denai Bowman had 10 points and senior forward Clare Traeger grabbed 15 rebounds. Redshirt freshman guard Jadyn Weltz - the current America East Rookie of the Week - turned in her first career double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds).
Wrestling hosts Hofstra in West Gym on Thursday
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton wrestling got back in the win column last Saturday with a 19-13 win at Harvard in a tightly contested dual. The Bearcats will wrestle in West Gym for the first and only time this season on Thursday night against Hofstra. Binghamton has won eight of the 15 meetings against Hofstra dating back to 2000. The Bearcats will look for revenge after losing the last dual between the two teams in 2020. Prior to that dual, Binghamton had won the last five meetings against the Pride.
