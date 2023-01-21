Read full article on original website
Brainerd Defeats Polk Co 71-56
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After leading by just one at halftime, Brainerd pulled away to beat Polk Co 71-56 in a district match-up on Tuesday night at Brainerd high school. Dennis Lewis Junior led the Panthers with 20 points, while Tucker Patterson paced the Wildcats with 16 points.
Josh Heupel Continues High School Tour
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is on the recruiting trail and touring high schools searching for future Volunteers.
Cleveland, Tenn. Expects Increase in Illegal Dumping as Landfill Costs Surge
Prices at the Bradley County Landfill in Tennessee are skyrocketing, prompting Cleveland city officials to prepare for a bump in illegal dumping. The cost to dump a tire jumped from $1 to $10 at one point, but landfill operators say the price has dropped to $4.50. Dropping off a mattress costs $50, up from $20.
Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia
Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise
From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
Arrest after chase across county lines
A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE: We obtained the mug shots of the two suspects who lead Collegedale and Hamilton County deputies on a high speed chase. The driver is Matthew Higdon; and the passenger is Heather Profitt. It is unknown if they live in or are from the local area.
Reese is missing from her East Brainerd home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Her owners hope you can get a small, tan, 'sweet' chihuahua pug mix named Reese back to her home where she belongs. Jamie Sholtz tells us Reese went missing over the weekend from a subdivision in East Brainerd across the street from Banks Road, close to the Mr. Zip gas station.
Charleston News Break - Now on Facebook
Today is Community Manager Appreciation Day, as we go over some highlighted material that has come to light as we have been building our presence on Facebook. If you are interested in following our new Facebook Page, consider following the link below: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088490020322.
Hamilton County Schools Surprises, Honors Three Amazing Teachers Of The Year
Hamilton County Schools surprised three teachers this past week when Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson stopped by their classrooms to congratulate each of them on being selected grade-level Teachers of the Year for the district. Marah Smith, a ﬁrst-grade teacher at Nolan Elementary; Sandra Howard, a sixth-grade English and language arts...
Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County
An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
Louisville bank robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after false call at Alcoa Walmart
The robbery occurred Tuesday in Louisville.
Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities
A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
Chattanooga Police Searching for Tivoli Vandals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is looking for a group of individuals they say vandalized the Tivoli Theatre. Take a good look at these pictures. The pictures depict three people, all in hoodies, inside the Tivoli. Police say they caused thousands of dollars in damages to the Tivoli.
Another Student Arrested with Gun Charges at Cleveland Middle School
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A stolen firearm was recovered from the home of a Cleveland Middle School student, according to the Cleveland Police Department. This information comes just one day after another Cleveland Middle School student was arrested for bringing a firearm onto school property. Both students were arrested...
Cleveland City Council votes to buy Raider Drive Bank building if schools agree to take it on
From the Chattanoogan: The Cleveland City Council on Monday initially voted 4-3 to turn down a deal offered by Cleveland billionaire Forrest Preston for a long-vacant former bank building on Raider Drive across from Cleveland High School. After a recess, there was a new motion that passed 7-0 that has...
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
