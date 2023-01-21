ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, TN

WDEF

Brainerd Defeats Polk Co 71-56

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After leading by just one at halftime, Brainerd pulled away to beat Polk Co 71-56 in a district match-up on Tuesday night at Brainerd high school. Dennis Lewis Junior led the Panthers with 20 points, while Tucker Patterson paced the Wildcats with 16 points.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tourcounsel.com

Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia

Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
COHUTTA, GA
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise

From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
CLEVELAND, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Reese is missing from her East Brainerd home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Her owners hope you can get a small, tan, 'sweet' chihuahua pug mix named Reese back to her home where she belongs. Jamie Sholtz tells us Reese went missing over the weekend from a subdivision in East Brainerd across the street from Banks Road, close to the Mr. Zip gas station.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Link

Charleston News Break - Now on Facebook

Today is Community Manager Appreciation Day, as we go over some highlighted material that has come to light as we have been building our presence on Facebook. If you are interested in following our new Facebook Page, consider following the link below: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088490020322.
CHARLESTON, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Hamilton County Schools Surprises, Honors Three Amazing Teachers Of The Year

Hamilton County Schools surprised three teachers this past week when Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson stopped by their classrooms to congratulate each of them on being selected grade-level Teachers of the Year for the district. Marah Smith, a ﬁrst-grade teacher at Nolan Elementary; Sandra Howard, a sixth-grade English and language arts...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County

An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
MARION COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities

A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Searching for Tivoli Vandals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is looking for a group of individuals they say vandalized the Tivoli Theatre. Take a good look at these pictures. The pictures depict three people, all in hoodies, inside the Tivoli. Police say they caused thousands of dollars in damages to the Tivoli.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Another Student Arrested with Gun Charges at Cleveland Middle School

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A stolen firearm was recovered from the home of a Cleveland Middle School student, according to the Cleveland Police Department. This information comes just one day after another Cleveland Middle School student was arrested for bringing a firearm onto school property. Both students were arrested...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

