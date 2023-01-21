Read full article on original website
Related
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
overtimeheroics.net
USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown
It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
overtimeheroics.net
Berlin Snubbed in Germany’s 2027 World Champion Bid
Germany has bid as the host for the 2027 Men’s World Champion but the nation’s capital looks to be off the market. With Germany being one of the two nations to be expected to make a bid, it was a chance for Berlin to host the tournament for the first time in almost 100 years.
Comments / 0