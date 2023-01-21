Read full article on original website
Related
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
MLB
Will Votto and Senzel be healthy for spring camp?
CINCINNATI -- When this newsletter reaches your inbox on this winter Tuesday, there will be just 22 days remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Reds Spring Training in Goodyear, Ariz. For the most part, the significant transactions have been completed and the camp roster appears set. What remains to...
MLB
A's non-roster invitees to watch this spring
OAKLAND -- With the A’s lacking a true established option at several positions, Spring Training figures to include a handful of competitions to sort out those jobs. In some instances, those vying for certain spots could be players beyond the 40-man roster. So far, the A’s have announced 24...
MLB
Top Phils prospects Painter, Abel, McGarry invited to spring camp
The Phillies' top three pitching prospects were among the 21 non-roster players the club invited to Major League Spring Training on Tuesday. Andrew Painter (Phillies’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), Mick Abel (No. 2) and Griff McGarry (No. 4) will join the team in Clearwater, Fla., when pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16. Painter and McGarry are expected to compete for the final spot in Philadelphia's starting rotation, along with Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB
This White Sox duo is tabbed for 2B battle come spring
CHICAGO -- Chris Getz edged out Jayson Nix, Brent Lillibridge and Gordon Beckham during a 2009 Spring Training competition to become the White Sox starting second baseman. So, Chicago's vice president/player development holds some valuable advice where Cactus League roster battles are concerned. “Focus on what your strengths are and...
MLB
Red Sox DFA longest-tenured player Barnes
BOSTON -- Following the departure of Xander Bogaerts via free agency to the Padres in December, righty reliever Matt Barnes became the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox. However, Barnes didn't hold that distinction for long. The Red Sox designated the veteran for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for free-agent acquisition Adam Duvall.
MLB
In Brayan's ace quest, who better to learn from than Pedro?
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brayan Bello’s quest to be the best homegrown starting pitcher the Red Sox have had in at least a decade was recently aided by an invitation to do some throwing under the tutelage of a legend.
MLB
Team USA captain prepares for World domination
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Superstar Mike Trout spoke with the media via Zoom on Friday and gave an update on his offseason, including his excitement to serve as captain for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
MLB
Could Torkelson put it all together in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck’s Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, Matthew Boyd, Eric Haase and Matt Manning were meeting with reporters at Comerica Park last week as part of a miniature version of their old Winter Caravan, Spencer Torkelson was meeting with new Tigers hitting coaches Michael Brdar and Keith Beauregard near Torkelson’s home in Arizona.
MLB
Watch Top 100 Prospects countdown Thursday on MLB Network
With the action of the 2022 season a few months in the rearview mirror and not quite a month to go before Spring Training games get underway, the reveal of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list for 2023 is imminent. Watch MLB Network's Greg Amsinger and Steve Phillips count down...
MLB
Here is MLB’s No. 1 prospect at each position
MLB Pipeline has put out its lists of the top 10 prospects at each position leading up to Thursday night’s reveal of the 2023 Top 100 Prospects list on MLB Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT. As we await the Top 100, here is the No. 1 prospect at...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 24
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 24. 1) Whit Merrifield (1989) While Merrifield may only have debuted in 2016, the two-time All-Star has...
MLB
Sheffield climbs to 55% in 9th year on HOF ballot
MIAMI -- As the results of this year's Baseball Hall of Fame voting were announced on Tuesday evening, Marlins fans kept their eyes on one name: Gary Sheffield. In his ninth year on the ballot, Sheffield was named to 55% of the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballots, a jump from 40.6% in 2022. To be elected into Cooperstown, 75 percent is needed, and Sheffield has just one year of eligibility remaining. If voted into the Hall next year, Sheffield would likely be the first player to don a Marlins cap.
MLB
Cashman expects Hicks to start in left field
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ efforts to upgrade left field this offseason have not resulted in tangible improvement, and general manager Brian Cashman now says the club sees veteran Aaron Hicks as the likeliest candidate to garner playing time at the position. “I suspect he will be the guy...
MLB
Anderson finalizes Brewers deal, eager for 'fun baseball'
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added another option for third base and perhaps helped to fill a void for a right-handed-hitting outfielder by finalizing a one-year pact with versatile free agent Brian Anderson on Monday. Anderson -- no relation to the longtime Brewers broadcaster by the same name -- is expected...
MLB
5 highlights from Trey Mancini's Q&A
CHICAGO -- Trey Mancini has discussed his role as a veteran in the clubhouse with the Cubs' front office. He has gone over his place on the field with manager David Ross. He has connected with new hitting coach Dustin Kelly and is ready to get to work with him soon.
MLB
Why Cruz and the Padres are a perfect match
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Nelson Cruz has unfinished business. The Padres have unfinished business. Maybe that's why the two are such an obvious fit. Cruz's one-year deal...
MLB
First-timer Beltrán garners 46.5% of HOF votes
Carlos Beltrán won’t be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he’ll get another chance to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame next year. The former Royal received 181 votes (46.5%) out of 297 ballots cast by voting members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Scott Rolen was the only one of the 28 candidates on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot to reach the necessary 75% threshold revealed Tuesday night on MLB Network. He will join first baseman Fred McGriff in the Class of 2023 after McGriff’s selection in December by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
Comments / 0