CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The wind will die down tonight leading to a cold start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A mostly sunny sky is expected Tuesday before clouds increase Tuesday night and wet weather follows Wednesday. It looks like the best chance of rain will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will move offshore Wednesday night, ending the rain and cooling us down after a brief warm-up to near 70° Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will drop into the 30s late this week, perhaps even the 20s by Saturday morning. Another storm system will approach the area late Sunday and into early next week with our next chance of rain.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO