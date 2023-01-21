Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Leading store chain opening new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMount Pleasant, SC
live5news.com
CofC stays at 18 in AP rankings, Clemson falls to 24
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston finds themselves right where they were last week while Clemson drops down a few spots in the latest Top 25 poll released by the associated press on Monday. The Cougars stayed put at number 18 again this week. CofC went 2-0 since...
live5news.com
The Citadel releases 2023 football schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Non-conference games against Georgia Southern and South Carolina State highlight The Citadel’s 2023 football schedule that was announced Monday. The Maurice Drayton era begins on the road at former Southern Conference foe Georgia Southern on Sept. 2. The contest will be the first meeting since the 2015 season.
live5news.com
Hanahan names Georgia Southern staffer Milan Turner as new head football coach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan has their new head football coach. The school announced on Tuesday afternoon that Georgia Southern staff member Milan Turner has been named the new head man for the Hawks. Turner replaces Art Craig who was placed on leave in the middle of last season. Earlier...
live5news.com
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men, one of which was a prominent Lowcountry baseball coach, found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie. The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North...
live5news.com
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Lowcountry player’s winnings jumped from $50,000 to a half-million because of one extra dollar. The player bought a quick-pick Powerball ticket from the Publix grocery store on Old Trolley Road in Summerville, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. He paid the extra dollar for the “PowerPlay” option which multiplies winnings.
live5news.com
Georgetown to host sculpture of American icon Harriet Tubman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Harriet Tubman, best known for her underground railroad to free Southern slaves, will have a sculpture put in the middle of Georgetown for three months this summer. Organizers said the main reasons they’re bringing the sculpture to Joseph Rainey Park on King and Front Streets are...
live5news.com
Summerville student crowned Dorchester Dist. 2 spelling bee champ
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Rollings Middle School of the Arts student took the crown as Dorchester County School District 2′s top speller. Anika Khare was named the district’s Spelling Bee Champion after competing against 64 other spellers in grades 5-8. She won by correctly spelling the word opponency.
live5news.com
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
live5news.com
Sunday was wettest day in Lowcountry since August
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service said the Charleston-area rainfall total accumulated on Sunday ranked the day as the single wettest in five months. The Charleston-area office recorded a total of 1.52 inches of rain over the course of the day as a cold front moved across the state.
live5news.com
Annual Lowcountry count of homeless to begin Wednesday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers will spend Wednesday night working in this year’s Point in Time Count, a yearly look at how many people experience homelessness on a single night in the Lowcountry. Officials from the Lowcountry Continuum of Care, which is a network of providers that work to...
live5news.com
North Charleston residents express concerns over potential redistricting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Election season is still months away, but some people who live in North Charleston say they don’t want to wait until they have a ballot in front of them to make their voices heard. At a city council public hearing Tuesday, residents said they...
live5news.com
Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon to appear on Wednesday’s ‘Dr. Phil’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry viewers will see a familiar face during Wednesday’s edition of “Dr. Phil.”. Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon appears on the episode, which focuses on the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul.
live5news.com
LIVE BLOG: Jury selection to begin in Alex Murdaugh murder case
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will begin in Walterboro this week with jury selection set to begin Monday morning. Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.
live5news.com
Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County investigators are asking for leads in a shooting early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded just after midnight to a home on Meadow Street where one male was wounded. Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots then saw an unidentified group of people running down...
live5news.com
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 78 Monday night in which two of them caught fire. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says the crash happened at the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 78 at around 11:15 p.m. Battalion Chief...
live5news.com
Rain chances increase later this week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The wind will die down tonight leading to a cold start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A mostly sunny sky is expected Tuesday before clouds increase Tuesday night and wet weather follows Wednesday. It looks like the best chance of rain will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will move offshore Wednesday night, ending the rain and cooling us down after a brief warm-up to near 70° Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will drop into the 30s late this week, perhaps even the 20s by Saturday morning. Another storm system will approach the area late Sunday and into early next week with our next chance of rain.
live5news.com
Murdaugh defense says they will remain quiet during murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The day before Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son, his defense team is issuing one last statement. Alex’s defense team, South Carolina lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, say they want to remain quiet to preserve the integrity of the trial process.
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With warmer weather just around the corner, a Lowcountry woman is warning people to remain cautious before accepting any offers for yard work. Mount Pleasant resident Sheryl Frost says she was at home when a group of men in an unmarked car showed up to offer yard work.
live5news.com
Palmetto Carriage Works to host yearly ‘Locals Ride Free’ Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A downtown carriage company will provide free rides to residents of the Tri-County area this Sunday. Palmetto Carriage Works’ annual “Locals Ride Free” Day gives people who live in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties free carriage tours with proof of residency. Tours will...
live5news.com
LIVE BLOG: Day 3: 12 primary jurors, alternates selected in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - After qualifying hundreds of people as potential jurors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, the prosecution and defense have settled on the 12 who will hear the case and six alternates who will be ready to step in if necessary. The 54-year-old Murdaugh is accused of...
