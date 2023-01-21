ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lola Montez
2d ago

I love Garrett's popcorn especially when it's fresh . And it's very busy every time I go.. so obviously most people do not think it's nasty🤨

Axios Chicago

Food Fight: Chicago's best grilled cheese

Dreary weather this time of year has us hankering for a warm, crispy grilled cheese sandwich with soup.So we're seeking comfort in a food fight over the best grilled cheese in town!Monica's pick: Ever since I tried this buttery, toasty treat from Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese stand at Green City Market, I've been in love.Context: The classic uses local sourdough from Bennison's Bakery, Prairie Pure's butterkäse cheese and butter from Nordic Creamery ($7.50).Once sold only at farmers markets, they're now available for breakfast or lunch at Gayle's in the basement of Block 37. Yum. Grilled cheese from Fat...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Gordon Ramsay’s Famous Beef Wellington Is Coming to Suburban Chicago

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, the British reality TV star arguably best known for habitually berating contestants in his many televised cooking competitions, will expand his Chicago area footprint this year with a new restaurant in suburban Naperville. The team plans to bring the third location of Ramsay’s Kitchen, an all-day restaurant with a menu of signature Ramsay dishes including pan-seared scallops and sticky toffee pudding, in spring 2023 to 39 W. Jefferson Avenue, according to a rep.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Forest Park Review

The sweet evolution of Ferrara Candy Co.

For the last two years, Javier Reinoso has been the plant manager of the Ferrara Candy Company’s facility, located at the corner of Circle and Harrison. In many ways, his story, and view of the world, personifies how the candy company has evolved since 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara, an immigrant from Nola, Italy, began candy coating almonds in his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Old Orchard | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

The Westfield Old Orchard shopping center offers you beautiful outdoor spaces, ideal for walking, clearing your mind and shopping. On the other hand, in this site you can visit outstanding stores, local brand stores, and taste the varied gastronomy. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Zara, LL Bean, Forever 21,...
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois

Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
CHICAGO, IL
BevNET.com

PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
CHICAGO, IL
rolling out

Future throws a big party at United Center in Chicago

On Jan. 20, award winning rapper Future and a few of his friends came to the United Center in Chicago with the “Future and Friends – One Big Party tour.” Chicago came out on the cold night in the height of winter to pack the United Center and have a great time. The lineup featured some new and familiar faces. Chicago native Sasha Go Hard – the only woman on the line up – set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance. One of the standout performances of the night came from Lil Jairmy, who seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity and did not waste anytime showing why he was deserving to be in that company of greats. Babyface Ray, EST Gee and Chicago native G Herbo also showed up and did what they were supposed to do.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Water Tower Place | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Water Tower Place shopping center, an impressive building with a panoramic view and a wide density of stores of recognized and local brands. On the other hand, restaurants offer you variety and quality. Featured Shopping Stores: Forever 21, Adidas Store, Hollister Co., Aeropostale, American Eagle Store, Express, Lids, Soma, Altar'd...
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants

There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
98.7 WFGR

Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport

A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
CHICAGO, IL

