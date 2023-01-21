Nottingham boys race past CBA on the high school hardwood
The Nottingham boys picked up their 10th win of the season on Saturday afternoon, defeating neighborhood rival CBA 57-46.
Malachi McCurty was one of three Bulldog players in double figures, leading the way with 17 points. CBA senior Braeden Burns paced the Brothers with a game-high 20 points in the loss.
Nottingham (10-5) returns to action on Wednesday hosting Liverpool. CBA (11-4) will look to bounce back next Saturday at Albany's Christian Brothers Academy.
