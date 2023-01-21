Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lisa Marie Presley Tragically Dies Suddenly of Cardiac ArrestSuzanne Rothberg
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Henry Kissinger to speak at ceremony marking Ronald Reagan’s 112th birthday at presidential library on February 6D.J. EatonSimi Valley, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2006 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T
The Dodge Charger story has been through quite a few fascinating plot twists since the first 1966 models appeared in showrooms to lead the "Dodge Rebellion" against the similar-looking Rambler Marlins that had beaten the Coronet-based fastback Mopars to the marketplace by a year. You had the B-Body Chargers through 1978, which resembled first their Plymouth Satellite and then Chrysler Cordoba siblings, then a few years off before the introduction of a Simca-derived front-wheel-drive Charger for 1982 through 1987. All those Chargers had two doors apiece, but DaimlerChrysler's Charger revival for the 2006 model year featured four doors … and more available horsepower than any production Charger ever seen before*. Here's one of those '06 Chargers, Hemi and all, found in a Denver-area self-service car graveyard a few months back.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Cheapest New Dodge Is the Fastest Affordable SUV: All-New Model!
Dodge adds an exciting new crossover SUV to its lineup with the 2023 Dodge Hornet. It’s the most affordable Dodge — and has 0-60 mph time as low as 6.1 seconds. The post Cheapest New Dodge Is the Fastest Affordable SUV: All-New Model! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Suzuki Hayabusa And Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Regret Racing A Yamaha MT-09
There’s plenty of debate around whether size matters or not - hold your horses, we’re talking about engine sizes - and more cubic capacity is often preferred in the motorcycle world. Yet, there are several examples that contradict this, and most of them come from the world of drag racing. Case in context today is a race where two heavy lifters - the Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R - regret locking horns with a smaller Yamaha MT-09. Sounds absurd, right? Well, it is, but there’s also an explanation. But first, let's set the stage.
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Gets Patent for Windshield - It Can Do What No Other Windshield Can
We see some images and an update of the Cybertruck with a patent for the windshield to do things no current windshield can. Tesla's Cybertruck has a patent for the windshield to let it do things that no current windshield technology can do. This includes the ability to bend like no other glass or windshield presently can.
The 'JR-15' Rifle for Kids Is Back, Without Baby Skulls In Marketing This Time
The manufacturers behind the JR-15 rifle sold by the Wee1 Tactical firearm company—which, as both names suggest, is indeed a rifle for tykes—are back with new branding after their cartoonish logos and kid-oriented marketing outraged the public last year. The Illinois-based company’s initial branding featured two gendered skulls:...
1990s GMC Typhoon: There’s Never Been an SUV That Can Beat It
Find out why there has never been another SUV like the GMC Typhoon. The post 1990s GMC Typhoon: There’s Never Been an SUV That Can Beat It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
utvactionmag.com
Inside Yamaha’s YXZ1000R Taking On King Of The Hammers
Inside Yamaha’s YXZ1000R Taking On King Of The Hammers. Sure, Can-Am has dominated the infamous rock race for the last handful of years, they can’t reign forever. Polaris, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha drivers are all trying to end Can-Am’s recent dynasty. While Yamaha has not in the past, put forth a huge factory effort like Can-Am and Polaris do, there are several bLU cRU drivers that give it a shot each year.
Watch: ‘Car vs. World’s Strongest Trampoline’ — Viral Video!
Check out this crazy YouTube video of a car getting dropped 150 feet onto the world’s strongest trampoline. Which one survives? The post Watch: ‘Car vs. World’s Strongest Trampoline’ — Viral Video! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 1