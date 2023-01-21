The Dodge Charger story has been through quite a few fascinating plot twists since the first 1966 models appeared in showrooms to lead the "Dodge Rebellion" against the similar-looking Rambler Marlins that had beaten the Coronet-based fastback Mopars to the marketplace by a year. You had the B-Body Chargers through 1978, which resembled first their Plymouth Satellite and then Chrysler Cordoba siblings, then a few years off before the introduction of a Simca-derived front-wheel-drive Charger for 1982 through 1987. All those Chargers had two doors apiece, but DaimlerChrysler's Charger revival for the 2006 model year featured four doors … and more available horsepower than any production Charger ever seen before*. Here's one of those '06 Chargers, Hemi and all, found in a Denver-area self-service car graveyard a few months back.

