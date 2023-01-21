Read full article on original website
McKewon: Three takes on Demitrius Bell committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock receiver Demitrius Bell. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder:. A late, high-quality pickup who could play early in Nebraska’s offense. Bell was a receiver/running back in McGavock’s system, tallying 702 receiving yards and 274 rushing yards last season for his team. Is he 6-1? Maybe, maybe not. But he’s a make-the-first-guy-miss type that reminds us of former Husker Jamal Turner. Quick. Wiry. Can get deep. Could play early.
Nebraska football sets time for Red-White Spring Game
The Nebraska football team's annual Red-White Spring Game now has a start time. The scrimmage will begin at 1 p.m. on April 22 and will be broadcast by Big Ten Network, NU announced Tuesday. Tickets for the scrimmage can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets. They cost $10 for adults and $1...
Nebraska lands a commitment from wide receiver Demitrius Bell
A large-scale effort to add another promising wide receiver to its 2023 recruiting class has paid off for Nebraska. Days after taking an official visit to the school, Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock wide receiver Demitrius Bell announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. Matt Rhule and his coaching staff identified Bell...
As Nebraska's perimeter defense takes hit, star Northwestern guards roll into PBA
LINCOLN – Emmanuel Bandoumel apparently still had a smile on his face in practice. After his college career ended Saturday with a torn ACL, the Nebraska senior guard offered encouragement this week to his teammates. “They know he’s going to continue to be with them, and lead them,” coach...
Three-star tight end Ismael Smith Flores commits to Nebraska
Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager will be a familiar face to at least one Husker next season. A former player for Wager at Arlington (Texas) Martin, three-star tight end Ismael Smith Flores announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday following an official visit. The son of a former Iowa...
Nebraska men's track and field ranked No. 10 in coaches poll
The Nebraska men's track team was ranked No. 10 in the coaches poll released Monday, the Huskers' highest ranking in eight years. Nebraska is coming off a strong showing at the Mark Colligan Memorial over the weekend, winning 17 event titles. The last top-10 ranking for the Husker men came...
Nebraska's Emmanuel Bandoumel out for remainder of the season
LINCOLN - A second Nebraska men’s basketball starter has gone down with a season-ending injury. Emmanuel Bandoumel, the only Husker to start all 20 games this season, with miss the rest of it with a knee injury suffered in the first half of NU’s 76-65 loss to Penn State. The SMU transfer – in his final year of eligibility - averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while spearheading one of the nation’s most efficient defenses.
