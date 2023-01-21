LINCOLN - A second Nebraska men’s basketball starter has gone down with a season-ending injury. Emmanuel Bandoumel, the only Husker to start all 20 games this season, with miss the rest of it with a knee injury suffered in the first half of NU’s 76-65 loss to Penn State. The SMU transfer – in his final year of eligibility - averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while spearheading one of the nation’s most efficient defenses.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO