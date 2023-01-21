Read full article on original website
Black-owned hat shop coming to Camp North End
This item is from our morning newsletter, which goes to more than 12,000 smart subscribers. You can be one of them. Giovanni Brown, a native of Harlem, N.Y., has long had a love for hats and grew up wearing them often. It was this love that led him to launch FITTEDS, his hat retail company.
The Best Place To Enjoy Jazz For Free in Charlotte, North Carolina
My husband and I had a big night out in uptown Charlotte a few days ago when we made a huge discovery. We found the best place to enjoy jazz for free in Charlotte, North Carolina. We were uptown for another concert with our friends and my co workers Charlie...
Charlotte woman's business vandalized with hate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is speaking out after her business was vandalized in what she described as a racially motivated attack last September. Angel Pittman said she’s loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She dreamed of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged, and she believes it was all because of the color of her skin.
Barry Manilow awards Charlotte high school band director $10K
CHARLOTTE — Throughout his career, singer Barry Manilow has given away millions to support music programs through his Manilow Music Project. On Saturday, the legendary entertainer showed his support for a Charlotte high school band program by presenting its director with a check for $10,000. Before taking the stage...
Community rallies around family of beloved Charlotte restaurant owner killed in crash
CHARLOTTE — A community is rallying around the family of a beloved Charlotte restaurant owner who was killed in a crash earlier this month in southeast Charlotte. Tecle Gebremussie was a welcoming and kind person, said his patrons and longtime supporters of the Red Sea Restaurant and Bar. Many...
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
Fans, teammates mourn after Charlotte FC player’s death
Warm embraces and tears flowed outside Bank of America Stadium as news spread that Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes tragically lost his life.
Urban One Brings Amanda Seales Show to Charlotte
Urban One’s hip hop station WFNZ (610 AM, 102.5 FM) and WOSF-HD2 (105.3 FM) will start airing The Amanda Seales Show on Monday. She will be joined by co-host Marc “DJ Nailz” Dixon of WXZX for the weekday show. “I am beyond excited to be partnering with...
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
Daughter’s pit bull inspired mom to fight dog overpopulation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cindy Himmel opens the front door of her Dilworth home and three dogs come spilling out — Lulu, a teeny mutt she’s had for about 10 years; Ruby, an even teenier Havenese mix she’s had for 14-plus; and Pearl, an American bulldog mix with cancer, adopted just last March. Characterizing Cindy […]
Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
Charlotte-Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants Offer Free Chick-fil-A Sandwiches
Area just announced plans to offer Charlotteans a free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich starting Monday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” said Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
Charlotte woman's business vandalized in what she calls a racially motivated attack
Angel Pittman says she's loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She had a dream of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged.
Myers Park pastor wants to address racism by ‘confronting whiteness’
At a time when some politicians are supporting “anti-wokeness” and pushing back on the idea of Critical Race Theory, one Charlotte pastor is embracing it. Rev.Ben Boswell, pastor of the predominantly white Myers Park Baptist Church, wants his congregation and the white community to address racism by “confronting their whiteness” through self-examination.
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
