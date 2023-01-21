ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcitymetro.com

Black-owned hat shop coming to Camp North End

This item is from our morning newsletter, which goes to more than 12,000 smart subscribers. You can be one of them. Giovanni Brown, a native of Harlem, N.Y., has long had a love for hats and grew up wearing them often. It was this love that led him to launch FITTEDS, his hat retail company.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman's business vandalized with hate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is speaking out after her business was vandalized in what she described as a racially motivated attack last September. Angel Pittman said she’s loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She dreamed of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged, and she believes it was all because of the color of her skin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Radio Ink

Urban One Brings Amanda Seales Show to Charlotte

Urban One’s hip hop station WFNZ (610 AM, 102.5 FM) and WOSF-HD2 (105.3 FM) will start airing The Amanda Seales Show on Monday. She will be joined by co-host Marc “DJ Nailz” Dixon of WXZX for the weekday show. “I am beyond excited to be partnering with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went

I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Daughter’s pit bull inspired mom to fight dog overpopulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cindy Himmel opens the front door of her Dilworth home and three dogs come spilling out — Lulu, a teeny mutt she’s had for about 10 years; Ruby, an even teenier Havenese mix she’s had for 14-plus; and Pearl, an American bulldog mix with cancer, adopted just last March. Characterizing Cindy […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte-Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants Offer Free Chick-fil-A Sandwiches

Area just announced plans to offer Charlotteans a free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich starting Monday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” said Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Myers Park pastor wants to address racism by ‘confronting whiteness’

At a time when some politicians are supporting “anti-wokeness” and pushing back on the idea of Critical Race Theory, one Charlotte pastor is embracing it. Rev.Ben Boswell, pastor of the predominantly white Myers Park Baptist Church, wants his congregation and the white community to address racism by “confronting their whiteness” through self-examination.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
CHARLOTTE, NC

